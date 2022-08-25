Eight hero products to soothe irritated skin

No matter how savvy your skincare routine, irritated, dry, red and itchy skin can happen to the best of us — and for more reasons than you might think. Stress, dehydration and hormonal changes play a huge part, along with temperature variations, sun exposure, reactions to medication or new products, and my personal favourite — over-exfoliation (guilty as charged).

For the above reasons and more, it’s always a good idea to have one (or several) skin saviours in your bathroom cabinet; gentle cleansers, serums, masks and treatments which contain ingredients known for their calming, hydrating and repairing abilities.

Before we dive in, remember — soothing calming products are essential but so is going back to basics. When your skin has a flare-up, pare back your routine, remove actives, and stick to a few simple staples to get your skin looking and feeling good again.

1. Ren Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask

The entire Evercalm range from Ren is brilliant for sensitive, rosacea, acne, and eczema-prone skin, but the Ultra-Comforting Rescue Mask is a real standout. Formulated with a range of soothing extracts, including white mushroom, to help combat irritation and inflammation, this beautiful, buttery mask provides instant relief in 10 minutes. Use any time your skin needs some serious TLC.

2. Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

If you’re dealing with dry, tight or generally irritated skin, Ceramidin Cream from Dr Jart+ is a miracle worker. A lightweight emulsion that’s quick and easy to use, it immediately calms and soothes and works hard to maintain moisture levels in the skin, strengthening your skin barrier. Packed with moisturizing ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this is one to reach for when you need an instant, affordable fix.

€14 for 15ml from Boots.

3. Medik8 Ultimate Recovery Cream

Created to heal post-treatment skin, this rich and intense water-in-oil cream from Medik8 is just what the dermatologist ordered when it comes to a compromised skin barrier. Deeply nourishing and calming, this ultra-rich cream forms a protective seal and helps to quickly calm and repair sore, bumpy, stressed-out skin.

4. La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Soothing Cream

Dermallergo Soothing Cream from La Roche Posay is a brilliant moisturizer to build into your daily routine if you have sensitive skin or are prone to regular flare-ups. A lightweight fluid, it immediately refreshes, hydrates and adds bounce and glow to dull, dry, irritated skin, and helps repair and strengthen your skin barrier over time. Use morning and evening for balanced, hydrated, happy skin.

5. Trilogy Very Gentle Calming Serum

Like a calming, cushioning hug for your complexion, this gorgeous serum from Trilogy soothes and hydrates dry, tight or flakey skin within seconds of application. Packed with ultra-soothing, natural botanicals including chamomile, green tea and calendula, this gentle, milky serum provides calm where there is chaos. Use daily before moisturizer or spot apply to fragile areas during a flare-up.

6. Kate Somerville DeliKate Soothing Cleanser

You still need to cleanse your skin when it’s having a meltdown, so make sure to use a gentle, non-irritating option that will calm and soothe, like DeliKate Soothing Cleanser from Kate Somerville. Formulated with a host of nourishing ingredients and a peptide complex with ceramides, this creamy cleanser calms, nourishes and works to repair the skin barrier while gently sweeping away makeup, dirt and oil without irritation.

7. SkinCeuticals PhytoCorrective Gel Serum

This light, oil-free gel serum from SkinCeuticals instantly decreases redness and feels like a soothing balm on the skin. Enriched with calming botanical extracts that not only work to comfort and reduce redness but minimize the appearance of visibly irritated or blotchy skin. It can be used on the face and the body.

8. Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

Like its cream counterpart, this incredible biodegradable, bamboo-derived cellulose sheet mask from Dr Jart+ is a miracle worker for when your skin needs serious saving on the go. Moisturizing ceramides and a complex of five peptides work together to soothe and restore dry or fragile skin quickly. A great one to always have to hand in the event of a skin emergency.

