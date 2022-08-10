The Keaton Effect: 10 ways to pay homage to the grandmother of coastal looks

Since Annie Hall, Diane Keaton’s iconic style remains very much in vogue. Recently, she has inspired the TikTok trending coastal grandmother aesthetic.
However, Keaton’s style legacy is much more than just a trend. She has cultivated an enviable look from her love of neutrals to her fresh take on monochrome.
Think voluminous silhouettes matched with chunky belts and always topped off with a hat.
Be inspired by Keaton’s love of monochrome in an oversized silhouette for a look that oozes comfort and style.
Elevate the beachy espadrille with a contemporary flatform sole, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
In keeping with Keaton’s signature style, add a chunky white belt to create a magical monochrome look, €195, Ganni.
Break up the easy coastal grandma style with a splash of monochrome, €128.80, Ora.
Comfortably chic, make the neutral wide-leg trouser your summer favourite, €14.99, H&M.
Stave off the ocean-side chill in an oat-toned mohair knit, €125, Arket.
No Keaton-inspired look is complete without a hat – go au naturel for a coastal minimalist style, €29, & Other Stories.
The cream roll-neck remains the staple piece of the coastal grandma aesthetic, €22.95, Zara.
Emulate Keaton’s effortlessly chic street style with wide-leg jeans – add a roll-neck for extra panache, €79, COS.
Bigger is better when it comes to the summer shirt cover-up, €277.25, Denimist at Net-A-Porter.