The Keaton Effect: 10 ways to pay homage to the grandmother of coastal looks

Reliable monochrome, chunky belts and the ever-present hat - a quick and easy fit for an effortless, timeless aesthetic
Honoree Diane Keaton arrives at American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Since Annie Hall, Diane Keaton’s iconic style remains very much in vogue. Recently, she has inspired the TikTok trending coastal grandmother aesthetic. 

However, Keaton’s style legacy is much more than just a trend. She has cultivated an enviable look from her love of neutrals to her fresh take on monochrome. 

Think voluminous silhouettes matched with chunky belts and always topped off with a hat.

GET THE LOOK:

Be inspired by Keaton’s love of monochrome in an oversized silhouette for a look that oozes comfort and style.

Wedge Espadrilles, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Wedge Espadrilles, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Sole Purpose: Elevate the beachy espadrille with a contemporary flatform sole, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Black Poplin Dress, €195, Ganni
Black Poplin Dress, €195, Ganni

Dark Vision: In keeping with Keaton’s signature style, add a chunky white belt to create a magical monochrome look, €195, Ganni.

Monochrome Tunic, €128.80, Ora
Monochrome Tunic, €128.80, Ora

#ieloves - Modern Monochrome: Break up the easy coastal grandma style with a splash of monochrome, €128.80, Ora.

Cropped Trousers, €14.99, H&amp;M
Cropped Trousers, €14.99, H&M

Loosen Up: Comfortably chic, make the neutral wide-leg trouser your summer favourite, €14.99, H&M.

Ribbed Jumper, €125, Arket
Ribbed Jumper, €125, Arket

Spinning A Yarn: Stave off the ocean-side chill in an oat-toned mohair knit, €125, Arket.

Straw Bucket Hat, €29, &amp; Other Stories
Straw Bucket Hat, €29, & Other Stories

Beach Comber: No Keaton-inspired look is complete without a hat – go au naturel for a coastal minimalist style, €29, & Other Stories.

Ribbed Roll-Neck, €22.95, Zara
Ribbed Roll-Neck, €22.95, Zara

Minimal Chic: The cream roll-neck remains the staple piece of the coastal grandma aesthetic, €22.95, Zara.

Good Jeans: Emulate Keaton’s effortlessly chic street style with wide-leg jeans – add a roll-neck for extra panache, €79, COS.

Oversized Shirt, €277.25, Denimist at Net-A-Porter
Oversized Shirt, €277.25, Denimist at Net-A-Porter

Size Matters: Bigger is better when it comes to the summer shirt cover-up, €277.25, Denimist at Net-A-Porter.

