Leave other colours in the shade: 12 ways to wear pink 

If any colour deserves a PR makeover, it’s pink. Back with a mission to challenge pre-conceived stereotypes, expect pugnacious, party-starting, status quo-busting shades that’ll give your rose-tinted glasses a stronger prescription. Bye-bye delicate; sayonara girlie; 2.0 pink draws on past power moves from avant-garde designer Elsa Schiaparelli’s 1930s ‘Shocking Pink’ signature to the sartorial confidence of First Lady Maime Eisenhower who popularised the colour in the 1950s. Fast forward to the current TikTok obsession for #barbiecore and you’ll find a proliferation of reimagined references from actress Anne Hathaway rocking a killer Valentino mini dress and towering platforms in hot pink to Kim Kardashian hosting SNL in that velvet Balenciaga bodysuit. It’s a lot and we like it!

Check out these twelve pink power moves that’ll leave other colours in the shade.