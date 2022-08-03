Leave other colours in the shade: 12 ways to wear pink 

Pink returns to defend its colour crown.
Boucle tiered halter top, €135; boucle tiered midi skirt, €165, Ganni

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

If any colour deserves a PR makeover, it’s pink. Back with a mission to challenge pre-conceived stereotypes, expect pugnacious, party-starting, status quo-busting shades that’ll give your rose-tinted glasses a stronger prescription. Bye-bye delicate; sayonara girlie; 2.0 pink draws on past power moves from avant-garde designer Elsa Schiaparelli’s 1930s ‘Shocking Pink’ signature to the sartorial confidence of First Lady Maime Eisenhower who popularised the colour in the 1950s. Fast forward to the current TikTok obsession for #barbiecore and you’ll find a proliferation of reimagined references from actress Anne Hathaway rocking a killer Valentino mini dress and towering platforms in hot pink to Kim Kardashian hosting SNL in that velvet Balenciaga bodysuit. It’s a lot and we like it! 

Check out these twelve pink power moves that’ll leave other colours in the shade.

1. Boucle tiered halter top, €135; boucle tiered midi skirt, €165, Ganni

2. M&S Collection satin square neck midi slip dress, M&S, €40

3. ‘Anais’ recycled polyester dress, Stine Goya, €320

4. Valentino Garavani ‘Tan-Go’ 155mm platform pumps, My Theresa, €890

6. Off-white oversized shirt with pink check motif, €165; off-white wide leg pants with pink check motif, €185, Essential Antwerp

8. By Far ‘Kersti’ textured-leather sandals, The Outnet, were €359; now €198

Super wide leg halterneck jumpsuit + belt, ME+EM, €405.
11. Relaxed mohair cardigan, Ganni, €325

12. M&S Collection crepe drawstring wide leg trousers, M&S, €42

PINK NOTES

HOT PINK: M&S gives the colour of the season the slip with a throwback square neck column dress. Pair with strappy sandals, slides, or kitten heels for instant minimalist chic.

SALMON PINK: ME+EM does 9-to-5 flavour with their fit and flare maxi dress. Home to an adjustable neckline, practical pockets, and a dipped hem, the heavyweight ponte jersey tailoring holds its shape throughout the day.

FLAMINGO PINK: Stine Goya’s ‘Anais’ dress reflects the brand’s celebration of authenticity and self-expression with voluminous sleeves and breezy demeanour.

BUBBLEGUM PINK : Ganni gives Gen-Z another reason to love co-ords with the brand’s playful knitted tank top and matching skirt. Layer with a t-shirt and sneakers by day or divide and conquer with denim separates and Y2K accessories.

