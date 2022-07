Celtic Woman at the Gleneagle INEC Arena

Following a successful four-month tour of the US earlier this year, Celtic Woman come to the Gleneagle this August with their Postcards From Ireland show for three dates only. With a 17-year legacy, Grammy nominations, and millions of concert tickets sold, concert-goers are guaranteed a great night out. The new show is inspired by Ireland’s rich cultural and musical heritage, and includes both new songs and old, including their new single Black Is the Colour which was filmed on Inch Beach and premiered on Youtube earlier this week. A celebration of Irish heritage and modernity, the show runs on August 18, 19, and 20.

Tickets are priced from €33.20 and available at www.inec.ie/gigs/celtic-woman/

Three new Irish designers at the National Gallery shop

The shop at the National Gallery of Ireland has lots of choice for art lovers of all ages.

The shop at the National Gallery of Ireland is one of our favourite gift stores in the capital with lots of choice for art lovers of all ages including kid's art books, gorgeous wrapping paper, terrific art prints, games, and other art-related items from socks to stationery. The shop carries a great line of Irish designs already from brands including Rachel Corcoran, John Hanly & Co, and social enterprise We Make Good and has just widened its Irish design offering with the launch of three new designers. Expect perspex jewellery by Kerry native Maeve Barry’s Eve Ray Designs, jewellery and headpieces by Limerick designer Margaret O’Connor (now based in Dublin), and jewellery inspired by the gallery’s collection by Kiki Na Art handmade exclusively for the shop.

Shop at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin or online at shop.nationalgallery.ie

Alcohol-free cocktails for summer entertaining

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits.

If you want to create a really tasty non-alcoholic cocktail for yourself or your guests this summer then Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are a great alternative to alcoholic spirits. The Australian range of non-alcoholic spirits also includes five ready-mixed cocktails and the “Classic” — a sparkling alternative to the likes of prosecco or crémant. The range is available in luxury locations such as Ashford Castle and Adare Manor as well as cool watering holes such as Dublin’s Bar 166. For alcohol-free enjoyment at home, you can pick it up in Tesco, Dunnes Stores, and SuperValu as well as at Brown Thomas. For an alternative to the classic mojito, mix Lyre’s White Cane Syrup with lime juice, sugar syrup, mint leaves, soda, and crushed ice.

Better threads at Penneys

Primark has T-shirts and sweatshirts made from recycled cotton from textile waste and low-impact dyed recycled polyester.

If you want to make a better choice next time you visit a Penneys store then check out its new range of T-shirts and sweatshirts made from fourth-generation innovators Recover™. The Spanish company produces two distinct fibres — RCotton and RColorBlend — both made from recycled materials. The company’s RColorBlend fibre is made from a combination of recycled cotton from textile waste and low-impact dyed recycled polyester.

The new RColorBlend range by Primark is available across Europe and the US as part of the Primark Cares strategy. T-shirts €8. Sweatshirts €13.

Plan your autumn break with Sunway

Sunway Travel has lots of deals for those seeking some autumn sunshine.

If you’re already planning an autumn break then Sunway Travel has got you covered with a range of great deals for individuals and families whether you favour a cruise or a beach holiday. Tenerife and Morocco are ideal destinations for those in search of some autumn sunshine, while a cruise can be a great option for those who wish to combine relaxation and culture for people of all ages. Visit the souks of Marrakech or try a camel ride for size, experience the extraordinary landscape and lush flora of Madeira or enjoy the fun of Tenerife’s waterparks — the choice is yours.

For more details call 01 231 1800 or see sunway.ie

Experience the art of craft with a wide range of courses this summer

Experience the art of craft with a wide range of courses this summer.

They say that engaging in a creative pursuit is good for the heart and soul — it can alleviate stress, boost self-esteem, improve coordination, and even distract from pain. This summer, skilled craftspeople around the country are hosting workshops to suit people of all skill levels from beginners to masterclasses. The Design Ireland website is a great place to start when looking for a craft experience in your area. Some of the expert makers and businesses running these courses include Niki Collier (felt fashion), Glint Glass Studio (glass), Arran Street East (pottery and weaving) in Dublin, Bevel Woodworking School (learn to make a birdhouse or Adirondack chair), and jeweller Lina Varna in Wexford. Learn the craft of woodturning with master woodturner Glenn Lucas in Carlow (pictured here) or make a cute felted sheep on Windrush Farm in Wicklow.