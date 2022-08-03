Bargain Hunter: Charlotte Tilbury's summer sale, Elvery's back-to-school offer and more garden savings 

Bargain Hunter: Charlotte Tilbury's summer sale, Elvery's back-to-school offer and more garden savings 

Some great savings in this week's Bargain Hunter

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Nicole Glennon

Elverys’ buy one get one half price offer 

Nike Waffle Debut Women's Shoes (€70) are included in Elverys' Buy One Get One Half Price Back-to-School footwear sale 

Save on all kid’s and select adults footwear in Elvery’s Back-To-School sale. Includes big brand favourites like Nike, Asics, Adidas, Puma and Sketchers. Shop online at elverys.ie 

Gorgeous gardens 

4 Burner Gas Barbeque (€279.99) in Lidl stores from Saturday, July 30 

We all know that one person who treats their garden like their own personal art gallery. You should give them the heads-up about Home Store + More’s latest offer — half price garden wall art. We love the Owl garden art, €8.49 (originally €16.99). Over in Lidl, there’s a 4 Burner Gas Barbeque (€279.99) and Garden Furniture Set with table and chairs (€149.99) in stores now, plus a patio heater from €79.99 for those chilly, Irish evenings.

Lidl's Big Brand sale

Stock up on suncreams with 20% off all Cien suncreams

It's back! Mix 'n' Match five products between brands like MiWadi, Dolmio, Amoy, Ben's Original and Jacob's for €5 between now and August 10. While you’re there, stock up on suncreams with 20% off all Cien suncreams, with prices from as low as €4.39 — but be quick, the offer ends today, August 3. 

Summer ready

Voduz X Bperfect – Summer Essentials Box

To keep your hair lush in the summer sun, check out Voduz x BPerfect's Summer Essentials Box priced at €55 (worth €114). It includes the newly launched and travel-friendly Voduz Travel Aerosol minis (hairspray, dry texture and heat protection) and Sun Scalp, a sun cream for scalp and hairline, along with a mini 10 Second Tan and tanning mitt duo. Shop online at voduzhair.com. 

A flawless base 

Save 20% saving on the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets bundle from Charlotte Tilbury

If Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up and skincare range have pride of place on your bathroom shelf, you’ll want to stock up in the make-up artists’ big summer sale. The luxury brand is offering up to 30% off a range of make-up and skincare bundles including a 20% saving on the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets set which includes one of our favourite foundation and powder duos — the Airbrush Flawless Finish pressed powder and Airbrush Flawless Foundation. The bundle is priced at €70.40 (RRP €88). See charlottetilbury.com/ie

