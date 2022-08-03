Bargain Hunter: Charlotte Tilbury's summer sale, Elvery's back-to-school offer and more garden savings 

Save on all kid’s and select adults footwear in Elvery’s Back-To-School sale. Includes big brand favourites like Nike, Asics, Adidas, Puma and Sketchers. Shop online at elverys.ie
We all know that one person who treats their garden like their own personal art gallery. You should give them the heads-up about Home Store + More’s latest offer — half price garden wall art. We love the Owl garden art, €8.49 (originally €16.99). Over in Lidl, there’s a 4 Burner Gas Barbeque (€279.99) and Garden Furniture Set with table and chairs (€149.99) in stores now, plus a patio heater from €79.99 for those chilly, Irish evenings.
It's back! Mix 'n' Match five products between brands like MiWadi, Dolmio, Amoy, Ben's Original and Jacob's for €5 between now and August 10. While you’re there, stock up on suncreams with 20% off all Cien suncreams, with prices from as low as €4.39 — but be quick, the offer ends today, August 3.
To keep your hair lush in the summer sun, check out Voduz x BPerfect's Summer Essentials Box priced at €55 (worth €114). It includes the newly launched and travel-friendly Voduz Travel Aerosol minis (hairspray, dry texture and heat protection) and Sun Scalp, a sun cream for scalp and hairline, along with a mini 10 Second Tan and tanning mitt duo. Shop online at voduzhair.com.
If Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up and skincare range have pride of place on your bathroom shelf, you’ll want to stock up in the make-up artists’ big summer sale. The luxury brand is offering up to 30% off a range of make-up and skincare bundles including a 20% saving on the Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets set which includes one of our favourite foundation and powder duos — the Airbrush Flawless Finish pressed powder and Airbrush Flawless Foundation. The bundle is priced at €70.40 (RRP €88). See charlottetilbury.com/ie