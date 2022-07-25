Bargain Hunter: Half-price school essentials, gin deals and BBQ bargains 

School Days

More back-to-school offers! Check out Home Store + More this week where schoolbags and pencil cases are reduced by 50%. Schoolbags are priced at €12.49 (RRP €24.99) and pencil cases at €1.99 (RRP €3.99).

Frugi Trail Blazing Backpack reduced to €23.60 BARGAIN HUNTER

Over at Frugi, the UK’s leading ethical and organic children’s clothing brand, you can grab up to 70% off lunch bags and backpacks. We love the Trail Blazing Backpack reduced to €23.60, originally €59. Visit welovefrugi.com

Hot grill summer

A selection of Iceland's Summer BBQ range

All the major supermarkets have been getting in on the BBQ game this summer, with some delicious deals for customers. The exclusive Iceland Ireland bumper BBQ pack is the bargain ticket to a delectable feast. It comes with eight chicken drumsticks, eight beef burgers and eight pork sausages — all for just €8. If you need to stock up on barbecue accessories, Lidl has a range priced at €3.99 each, including a chicken roaster, spare ribs holder and burger press.

Luxury skincare savings

The Liz Earle Refreshing Summer Night Ritual six piece gift set is priced at €64

We love a good skincare bundle here at Bargain Hunter, so we were delighted when we spotted Boots' latest offer with Liz Earle. The Liz Earle Refreshing Summer Night Ritual six piece gift set is priced at €64 (worth €150.50) and contains a number of full-size products including the Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser (200ml), the Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Relaxing Edition (100ml), the Instant Boost Skin Tonic Rose and Lavender Edition (200ml), the Skin Repair Face Moisturiser Light (50ml) and the Orange Flower Botanical Hand Wash (200ml) and Body Wash (200ml). Visit boots.ie.

Spot-Prone Skin Solutions trio from REN Clean Skincare

Another bundle worth looking at is the Spot-Prone Skin Solutions trio from REN Clean Skincare, which is currently reduced to €58 on their site (originally €77). Perfect for teen skin, it includes the Clearcalm Clarifying Clay Cleanser (150ml), the Clearcalm Non-Drying Spot Treatment (15ml) and the Clearcalm 3 Replenishing Gel Cream (50ml). See renskincare.ie.

Sláinte

Kopparberg Passionfruit & Orange gin

If you have a Clubcard, pop into Tesco this week to score some sweet savings on wines and spirits. A number of popular wines such as Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl (RRP €12) and Casillero Del Diablo Pinot Grigio 75Cl (RRP €10) are just €8 for Clubcard members. All shoppers can avail of a €7 saving on Kopparberg's Gin products with their 70cl Mixed Fruit, Strawberry & Lime and Passionfruit & Orange gins all down to €26 (RRP €30).