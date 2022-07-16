Weekend Loves: Wrist pockets, school uniforms and Banagher beats

Handy hands-free solution by Irish brand Dust + Rock

If you’re on the lookout for a handy (and hands-free) alternative to a handbag then check out the Irish-designed wrist pocket by Dust + Rock — perfect whether you’re walking the dog, heading to a festival, or travelling abroad this summer.

The designer of the ‘Original Wrist Pocket’, Susan Furniss Radley is a former commercial pilot who came up with the idea while on a trip to South America.

The wrist pocket allows you to move freely whilst still keeping your phone and keys safely to hand. The product is available in both a mini (€30) and a maxi (€45) size and comes in several different colourways and designs.

Top of the class: Dunnes' new school gear

Do the maths with great value school uniforms from Dunnes

With many of us tightening our purse strings, the new range of school uniforms at Dunnes Stores will be welcome stop on many a back-to-school shopping trip.

The retailer has just released its new range of school uniform solutions including features such as stain control and easy iron technology to keep pieces in tip-top condition.

Additional features such as adjustable waistbands, and sealed hems that can be let down, means the clothes should last more than one term too.

Prices start at €3 for a two-pack of polo shirts. Spend €10 or more on uniforms in-store and get a €5 off €25 voucher to spend on your next grocery shop.

That Beats Banagher: but does it boat it?

Well, That Beats Banagher

The brilliantly named That Beats Banagher summer festival takes place in, you’ve guessed it, Banagher, Co Offaly, from July 22 to July 24 with a raft of activities for people of all ages.

The festival will be held at various locations in the town and is dedicated to celebrating Banagher’s picturesque Shannon-side setting with plenty of water-related activities including stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and a riverside sauna.

There’s a literary focus at the festival this year too with the launch of three books, a film premiere, and a craft exhibition related to Charlotte Brontë’s connection with Banagher.

Skinmade Sun Oil: goes on easy

Summer essentials from Skinmade

If you’re tired of trying to navigate clumpy sun creams or sprays then you might find German brand Skinmade’s Protect and Care Sun Oil a brilliantly easy solution.

Not only does one drop give your face protection for up to eight hours due to powerful UVA and UVB filters, but the oil contains antioxidants from red algae which help protect the cells against inflammation and UV damage and reduce premature skin ageing and wrinkling.

Aside from that it’s simply a breeze to use — just apply a couple of drops before leaving the house as part of your morning routine. Available at Akina Beauty & Laser Clinic, Dublin or online, €45.

Oishii Sushi: rice to see you

Irish sushi an umami hit north and south of the border

Want to get that umami kick at home or on the road? Love sushi but hate paying over the odds in restaurants?

Then why not pick up some Irish-made Oishii Sushi while you’re doing your shop?

The Dublin-based brand has just announced its availability in Tesco and Lidl Northern Ireland and is already available in many shops countrywide inlcuding SuperValu, Centra, Spar, and Applegreen.

Try some of Oishii’s most popular products such as its tasty and healthy smoked salmon and prawn sushi, chicken katsu and hoisin duck, or smoked salmon and tuna.

A pretty addition to your summer wardrobe

Is this the most perfect summer shirt? Quite possibly. Available from Oxendales, this ‘Anise Primrose’ broderie anglaise shirt is feminine and summery and perfect for this time of year teamed with jeans or denim shorts, a pair of sandals and a raffia bag. Peekaboo clothing is a big trend for AW22 too so the open nature of the pattern will see you well into autumn. Available from size 10 to 24, €70.