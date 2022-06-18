Summer Suitcase Beauty: The Best Products To Use on Holiday

SKINCARE

Juicy, hydrated, lit-from-within skin is where it’s at this summer. These are the skincare products we’re living for.

Sali x Revolution Butterclean Makeup Meltdown Cleansing Balm

Sali x Revolution Butterclean Makeup Meltdown Cleansing Balm

Gentle, hydrating and brilliant for removing makeup and SPF in record time, this Cleansing Balm is a purse-friendly, travel-friendly holiday essential.

€16.95 from LookFantastic.com

Avene Hydrance Face Mist

Avene Hydrance Face Mist

Instantly cooling, calming, and perfect for poolside spritzing, Avene Eau Thermale is a suitcase essential (great for dampening your skin before serums and moisturiser, too). €15.50 for 300ml from Boots.ie.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Multi-tasking magic in a bottle, Dew Drops can be used as a skin-boosting serum, mixed with makeup for a glowy base, as a primer before makeup or as a liquid highlight over makeup.

€35 from CultBeauty.com.

Tan-Luxe The Crème

Tan-Luxe The Crème

Formulated with a host of skincare heavy hitters, including amino acids, antioxidants and squalane, this rich moisturiser deeply hydrates the skin while adding a gradual, radiant glow. A summer suitcase staple.

€46.50 from Cloud10Beauty.com.

Nars Orgasm Lip Mask

Nars Orgasm Lip Mask

This limited-edition lip mask is like a nourishing hug. Use throughout the day to keep lips soft and hydrated, or apply a thicker layer at night for a deep treatment while you sleep. €29 from BrownThomas.com.

Patchology Hydrogel Masks

Patchology Hydrogel Masks

Use in-flight to feel refreshed and hydrated when you land or at night to cool, hydrate, depuff and lock in moisture after a long day in the sun.

€10 each from Millies.ie.

SUNCARE AND BODY CARE

You scream, I scream, we all scream for… sun protection. Protect, hydrate and nourish your skin with our favourite glow-getting sunscreens and body care beauts.

Supergoop! SPF50 Play

Supergoop! SPF50 Play

Lightweight, hydrating, and a dream under makeup, Supergoop! SPF50 Play sinks into the skin in record time and leaves no trace – just gorgeously, glowy, protected skin.

€22.60 from CultBeauty.com

Ultrasun SPF50 Mist for the Face and Scalp

Ultrasun SPF50 Mist for the Face and Scalp





Hands down one of the best SPF mists on the market, this transparent, no-blending-required, ice-cold mist disappears in seconds and can be used under or over makeup. €21.60 from Millies.ie.

Supergoop! SPF50 Glow Screen





Supergoop! SPF50 Glow Screen

A no-fuss, mess-free SPF stick that can be used any time, over or under makeup, to protect, hydrate and add anytime glow. Genius.

€24.80 from CultBeauty.com.

Avène Very High Protection Spray Sun Cream SPF50

Avène Very High Protection Spray Sun Cream SPF50

Water-resistant, non-irritating and suitable for the face and body, this lightweight SPF spray offers non-greasy, smells-like-summer protection and sinks in instantly.

€25.50 from Boots.ie.

Sol De Janeiro Glow Oil

Sol De Janeiro Glow Oil

This decadent dry oil adds a gorgeous shimmering glow to the skin. Use on the body and face, mix with foundation or use as a pre-makeup base.

Available in three shades.

€39.55 from CultBeauty.com.

Dr Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel

Dr Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel

Calm, soothe, and hydrate after a day in the sun with this refreshing gel for the face and body. Great for using after shaving and exfoliating, too.

€60 from SpaceNK.com.

MAKEUP

Fuss-free, glow-getting, quick and easy products that will have you looking like a sun goddess in record time.

Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow





Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow.

Everything you want in a summer base; skin-loving ingredients, broad spectrum SPF30 protection, and lightweight, sheer to medium coverage that melts into the skin, covers imperfections and adds glow. Dreamy.

€25 each from SculptedbyAimee.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Quick and Easy Kits

Charlotte Tilbury Quick & Easy Make-Up kit

Each one of these compact cases come with an eye, lip, cheek, and highlighter wand - ideal for a quick holiday look or makeup touch-ups on the go. A brilliant launch from the queen herself.

Five kits to choose from. €69 from CharlotteTilbury.com.

Lancome Le 8 Hypnôse

Lancome Le 8 Hypnôse

Pump up the volume and look after your lashes at the same time with Lancome’s first-ever serum-infused volumising mascara. €37.50 from Brown Thomas.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush





Add an ultra-moisturising, long-lasting flush of colour with Laura Mercier’s new tinted blushers. Ideal for a no-makeup makeup look.

Available in 14 shades. €29.50 from Space NK.

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter

This skincare-infused, lit-from-within creamy highlighter adds radiance and glow. Use under or over makeup.

Available in four shades. €31 from Space NK.

HAIR, NAILS, AND MULTI-TASKING MINIS

Scale down liquids and save precious suitcase space with these travel-sized, multi-tasking miniatures.

Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo

Klorane Daily Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Refresh with Klorane’s brilliant Oat Milk Dry Shampoo. This gentle but effective formula soaks up oil, cleans the hair and adds oomph in two minutes or less.

50ml. €6 from Boots.ie.

NUXE Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair

NUXE Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair

This nourishing, lightweight oil moisturises, adds shine and offers protection from UV rays, chlorine and saltwater. It smells amazing, too. 100ml. €19.50 from Cloud10Beauty.com.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Hair Mask

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Hair Mask

A 10-minute miracle worker, Briogeo’s bestselling hair mask will hydrate, repair, condition and soften your hair in record time. Quick and easy enough to use post-beach, pre-dinner, or any time.

59ml. €14 from Space NK.

Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Face and Lip Sticks

Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Face and Lip Sticks

Eyeshadow, blush, contour and lipstick in one creamy, pigmented tube (and available in four beautiful shades). They blend like a dream, too.

Approx. €24 each from PearlBeautyCosmetics.com.

Kiehl’s Cleansing Bars

Kiehl's Cleansing Bar

Suitcase-friendly skincare on the go, Kiehl’s Cleansing Bars gently cleanse and balance the skin. Choose from Ultra Facial Hydrating Concentrated Cleansing Bar, Calendula Calming & Soothing Concentrated Cleansing Bar, and Rare Earth Deep Pore Purifying Concentrated Cleansing Bar.

€23.50 each from Kiehl’s Boutiques.

Chanel Summer Nails

Chanel Summer Nails

Nothing says summer like Chanel’s annual summer nail collection, and this year is no different. The Sky, The Sun and The Sea contains six glorious shades, from vibrant coral and pearly white to sea green. Divine.

13ml. €28 from Brown Thomas.

Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter

Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter

A plant-based buttery salve that treats dry patches of skin; use this on elbows, knees, lips, cuticles, or as an occlusive sleep mask at night (apply as the last step in your routine, after moisturiser).

60ml. €38 from CultBeauty.com

Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base Protect Mini

Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base Protect

Hydration, broad spectrum SPF50 protection, and a makeup base, all in one travel-friendly tube – a summer suitcase essential.

30ml. €15 from SculptedbyAimee.com.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.