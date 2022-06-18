Summer Suitcase Beauty: The Best Products To Use on Holiday

Whether you’re planning to pack an entire suitcase of beauty swag or aiming for an airline-approved carry-on, discover the best beauty products to pack for your summer holidays this year. From multi-tasking miniatures and dewy-skin essentials to hair treatments and even a double-duty lip mask, it’s all here - so let’s get glowing.
Summer Suitcase Beauty: The Best Products To Use on Holiday
Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Simone Gannon

SKINCARE

Juicy, hydrated, lit-from-within skin is where it’s at this summer. These are the skincare products we’re living for.

Sali x Revolution Butterclean Makeup Meltdown Cleansing Balm 

Sali x Revolution Butterclean Makeup Meltdown Cleansing Balm 
Sali x Revolution Butterclean Makeup Meltdown Cleansing Balm 

Gentle, hydrating and brilliant for removing makeup and SPF in record time, this Cleansing Balm is a purse-friendly, travel-friendly holiday essential.

€16.95 from LookFantastic.com

Avene Hydrance Face Mist

Avene Hydrance Face Mist
Avene Hydrance Face Mist

 Instantly cooling, calming, and perfect for poolside spritzing, Avene Eau Thermale is a suitcase essential (great for dampening your skin before serums and moisturiser, too). €15.50 for 300ml from Boots.ie.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Multi-tasking magic in a bottle, Dew Drops can be used as a skin-boosting serum, mixed with makeup for a glowy base, as a primer before makeup or as a liquid highlight over makeup.

€35 from CultBeauty.com.

Tan-Luxe The Crème 

Tan-Luxe The Crème 
Tan-Luxe The Crème 

Formulated with a host of skincare heavy hitters, including amino acids, antioxidants and squalane, this rich moisturiser deeply hydrates the skin while adding a gradual, radiant glow. A summer suitcase staple.

€46.50 from Cloud10Beauty.com.

Nars Orgasm Lip Mask 

Nars Orgasm Lip Mask 
Nars Orgasm Lip Mask 

This limited-edition lip mask is like a nourishing hug. Use throughout the day to keep lips soft and hydrated, or apply a thicker layer at night for a deep treatment while you sleep. €29 from BrownThomas.com.

Patchology Hydrogel Masks

Patchology Hydrogel Masks
Patchology Hydrogel Masks

Use in-flight to feel refreshed and hydrated when you land or at night to cool, hydrate, depuff and lock in moisture after a long day in the sun.

€10 each from Millies.ie.

SUNCARE AND BODY CARE

You scream, I scream, we all scream for… sun protection. Protect, hydrate and nourish your skin with our favourite glow-getting sunscreens and body care beauts.

Supergoop! SPF50 Play 

Supergoop! SPF50 Play 
Supergoop! SPF50 Play 

Lightweight, hydrating, and a dream under makeup, Supergoop! SPF50 Play sinks into the skin in record time and leaves no trace – just gorgeously, glowy, protected skin.

€22.60 from CultBeauty.com

Ultrasun SPF50 Mist for the Face and Scalp

Ultrasun SPF50 Mist for the Face and Scalp
Ultrasun SPF50 Mist for the Face and Scalp

Hands down one of the best SPF mists on the market, this transparent, no-blending-required, ice-cold mist disappears in seconds and can be used under or over makeup. €21.60 from Millies.ie.

Supergoop! SPF50 Glow Screen


Supergoop! SPF50 Glow Screen
Supergoop! SPF50 Glow Screen

A no-fuss, mess-free SPF stick that can be used any time, over or under makeup, to protect, hydrate and add anytime glow. Genius.

€24.80 from CultBeauty.com.

Avène Very High Protection Spray Sun Cream SPF50 

Avène Very High Protection Spray Sun Cream SPF50 
Avène Very High Protection Spray Sun Cream SPF50 

Water-resistant, non-irritating and suitable for the face and body, this lightweight SPF spray offers non-greasy, smells-like-summer protection and sinks in instantly.

€25.50 from Boots.ie.

Sol De Janeiro Glow Oil 

Sol De Janeiro Glow Oil 
Sol De Janeiro Glow Oil 

This decadent dry oil adds a gorgeous shimmering glow to the skin. Use on the body and face, mix with foundation or use as a pre-makeup base.

Available in three shades.

€39.55 from CultBeauty.com.

Dr Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel 

Dr Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel 
Dr Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel 

Calm, soothe, and hydrate after a day in the sun with this refreshing gel for the face and body. Great for using after shaving and exfoliating, too.

€60 from SpaceNK.com.

MAKEUP

Fuss-free, glow-getting, quick and easy products that will have you looking like a sun goddess in record time.

Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow


Sculpted by Aimee Tint &amp; Glow.
Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow.

Everything you want in a summer base; skin-loving ingredients, broad spectrum SPF30 protection, and lightweight, sheer to medium coverage that melts into the skin, covers imperfections and adds glow. Dreamy.

€25 each from SculptedbyAimee.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Quick and Easy Kits 

Charlotte Tilbury Quick &amp; Easy Make-Up kit
Charlotte Tilbury Quick & Easy Make-Up kit

Each one of these compact cases come with an eye, lip, cheek, and highlighter wand - ideal for a quick holiday look or makeup touch-ups on the go. A brilliant launch from the queen herself.

Five kits to choose from. €69 from CharlotteTilbury.com.

Lancome Le 8 Hypnôse 

Lancome Le 8 Hypnôse
Lancome Le 8 Hypnôse

Pump up the volume and look after your lashes at the same time with Lancome’s first-ever serum-infused volumising mascara. €37.50 from Brown Thomas.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush 

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush

Add an ultra-moisturising, long-lasting flush of colour with Laura Mercier’s new tinted blushers. Ideal for a no-makeup makeup look.

Available in 14 shades. €29.50 from Space NK.

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter 

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter
Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter

This skincare-infused, lit-from-within creamy highlighter adds radiance and glow. Use under or over makeup.

Available in four shades. €31 from Space NK.

HAIR, NAILS, AND MULTI-TASKING MINIS

Scale down liquids and save precious suitcase space with these travel-sized, multi-tasking miniatures.

Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo 

Klorane Daily Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Klorane Daily Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Refresh with Klorane’s brilliant Oat Milk Dry Shampoo. This gentle but effective formula soaks up oil, cleans the hair and adds oomph in two minutes or less.

50ml. €6 from Boots.ie.

NUXE Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair 

NUXE Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair
NUXE Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair

This nourishing, lightweight oil moisturises, adds shine and offers protection from UV rays, chlorine and saltwater. It smells amazing, too. 100ml. €19.50 from Cloud10Beauty.com.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Hair Mask 

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Hair Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Hair Mask

A 10-minute miracle worker, Briogeo’s bestselling hair mask will hydrate, repair, condition and soften your hair in record time. Quick and easy enough to use post-beach, pre-dinner, or any time.

59ml. €14 from Space NK.

Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Face and Lip Sticks

Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Face and Lip Sticks
Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Face and Lip Sticks

Eyeshadow, blush, contour and lipstick in one creamy, pigmented tube (and available in four beautiful shades). They blend like a dream, too.

Approx. €24 each from PearlBeautyCosmetics.com.

Kiehl’s Cleansing Bars

Kiehl's Cleansing Bar
Kiehl's Cleansing Bar

Suitcase-friendly skincare on the go, Kiehl’s Cleansing Bars gently cleanse and balance the skin. Choose from Ultra Facial Hydrating Concentrated Cleansing Bar, Calendula Calming & Soothing Concentrated Cleansing Bar, and Rare Earth Deep Pore Purifying Concentrated Cleansing Bar.

€23.50 each from Kiehl’s Boutiques.

Chanel Summer Nails 

Chanel Summer Nails
Chanel Summer Nails

Nothing says summer like Chanel’s annual summer nail collection, and this year is no different. The Sky, The Sun and The Sea contains six glorious shades, from vibrant coral and pearly white to sea green. Divine.

13ml. €28 from Brown Thomas.

Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter

Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter
Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter

A plant-based buttery salve that treats dry patches of skin; use this on elbows, knees, lips, cuticles, or as an occlusive sleep mask at night (apply as the last step in your routine, after moisturiser).

60ml. €38 from CultBeauty.com

Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base Protect Mini 

Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base Protect
Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base Protect

Hydration, broad spectrum SPF50 protection, and a makeup base, all in one travel-friendly tube – a summer suitcase essential.

30ml. €15 from SculptedbyAimee.com.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.

Read More

Simone Gannon: Hair masks, a lifting and sculpting facial device, one of the best concealers I’ve ever tried

More in this section

Get Dressed: Ten ways to rock a simple frock Get Dressed: Ten ways to rock a simple frock
Simone Gannon: Hair masks, a lifting and sculpting facial device, one of the best concealers I’ve ever tried Simone Gannon: Hair masks, a lifting and sculpting facial device, one of the best concealers I’ve ever tried
Event queen: 14 gorgeous dresses to wear to weddings and other events Event queen: 14 gorgeous dresses to wear to weddings and other events
<p>Light and breezy is a good part of the coastal grandmother aesthetic</p>

Breezy does it: 11 ways to wear the 'coastal grandmother' look

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices