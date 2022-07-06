Simone Gannon: Hair masks, a lifting and sculpting facial device, one of the best concealers I’ve ever tried

1. Color WOW Money Masque

A collaboration between hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton and professional haircare brand, Color WOW, this phenomenal at-home hair treatment has transformed my hair in recent weeks.

Formulated with a host of repairing, moisture-restoring ingredients, including sea algae and blue sea kale, this is one of the first hair masks I’ve used that delivers instant silky smooth results, without weighing down my hair.

A pleasing jelly-like cream texture, it takes just 3-5 minutes to apply and subsequently rinse, and leaves your hair feeling and looking smooth, hydrated, and frizz free.

€44.95 from Millies.ie.

Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand

2. Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand

There is not enough time or indeed word count for me to sing the praises of this new device from renowned celebrity aesthetician, Shani Darden.

Using acoustic sound waves to deeply stimulate the muscles, this incredible tool targets and smooths fine lines and wrinkles, depuffs and tightens, encourages lymphatic drainage, boosts circulation and helps to relieve tension from the face.

After several weeks of use (10 minutes every evening) I have noticed a distinct tightening in the jawline and a definite lift in the brow area. This is an investment piece that truly delivers.

€435 from CultBeauty.com.

Dermalogica Milkfoliant

3. Dermalogica Milkfoliant

Created specifically for sensitive skin and promising to deliver exceptional results, this might be the gentle, soothing, non-chemical exfoliant we have been waiting for.

With a combination of oat, coconut, and grape extracts to soften and replenish skin, plus AHAs and BHAS to slough off dead skin cells, Milkfoliant polishes and smoothes all skin types without irritation, while working to balance and maintain moisture.

Gentle enough for daily use, simply dispense into wet hands, work into a lather, massage onto clean skin and rinse.

€69 from Dermalogica.ie.

Dieux Forever Eye Masks

4. Dieux Forever Eye Masks

Like a sheet mask, but for under the eyes, and 100% reusable (and finally available this side of the pond) say hello to my new obsession; Dieux Forever Eye Masks. Made from medical-grade silicone, these under eye patches can be used with your regular eye cream, serum or moisturiser for a concentrated hit of hydration. Simply apply your product of choice under the eye and place your eye gel on top to form an occlusive barrier – a sustainable, affordable and frankly, more enjoyable approach to under eye care.

€24 from CultBeauty.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer

5. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer

A skincare infused cream-gel bronzer, this beautiful new launch from Charlotte Tilbury elicited swoons from the first use - and not just because of the exquisite packaging. The formula is soft, creamy and pigmented, and whether you use fingers or a brush to apply, it literally melts into the skin. Expect a luminous, diffused, dreamy, sun-kissed finish.

Available in four shades. €52 from Brown Thomas.

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream

6. Augustinus Bader The Light Cream

The newest release from pioneering skincare brand Augustinus Bader, The Light Cream is an antioxidant-rich daily moisturising fluid that hydrates and refreshes the skin while helping to strengthen the skin barrier. Like its predecessors; The Cream and The Rich Cream, The Light Cream is powered by TFC8®, or Trigger Factor Complex, Professor Bader’s unique patented technology comprised of over 40 ingredients, that work to promote healthier, stronger, firmer skin over time. Specifically formulated for oily skin, The Light Cream balances and controls oil, minimises the appearance of pores and maintains a matte finish throughout the day.

€155 from Brown Thomas.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer

7. Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer

Despite relying on concealer more than anything else in my life these days (hello, ageing) - it’s the one I am hardest on when it comes to performance and longevity. All I want is a crease-free, non-cakey, full coverage, natural, dewy, but also slightly matte finish concealer that looks better as it wears. Is that too much to ask? Apparently not, if Huda Beauty’s new launch is anything to go by. This concealer is truly something else. It’s high-performance, long-wearing, buildable, incredibly smooth, and of course - full coverage. It doesn’t blend into the skin, it glides, it melts – and it has one of the best doe-foot cushion-like applicators I’ve ever come across. It’s a matte concealer, but not matte as we know it. It’s soft-focus, it’s luminous, it’s you-look-so-young-and-rested. It’s a winner.

Available in 29 shades. €23.20 from Boots.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.