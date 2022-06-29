Simone Gannon: How to get the best volume for your hair

1. Lather, Rinse, Repeat

The first step to achieving healthy, volumised hair is by washing it correctly. And not just once, either. “Hair needs to be shampooed twice; once to remove dead skin and product build-up, and once to clean the hair,” says Pamela Morrissey, hair expert and owner of Sobe Brown.

The method and water temperature are important, too: “The water should be warm, but not too hot. An overheated scalp leads to overproduction of oil, which means greasy roots and no volume.”

She adds: “Focus on the scalp too when shampooing. Use your fingers to massage and shake the scalp — this gets the blood circulation going and helps to energise the roots.”

We love these lightweight, affordable, super volumising shampoo and conditioners. They add instant oomph to fine, flat hair without weighing it down.

MONDAY Haircare VOLUME Shampoo and conditioner, €8.50

MONDAY Haircare VOLUME

Shampoo and conditioner, €8.50 each from Meaghers Pharmacy.

Joico JoiFul Volume Shampoo and Conditioner

Shampoo and conditioner, €17.95 each from BeautyFeatures.ie

Andrew Fitzsimons Volume Shampoo and Conditioner, €11.99 each

Andrew Fitzsimons Volume Shampoo and Conditioner

Shampoo and conditioner, €11.99 each from Boots.ie.

Expert tip: “A 20-second cold rinse is one of the best things you can do for your hair. It seals your hair shaft, tightens the pores on your scalp, and stimulates the blood flow around the roots of each hair strand,” says Pamela Morrissey.

2. Prep Work

The prep is as important as the blowout. Use root-lifting, plumping sprays and treatments to add as much oomph as possible — but don’t forget the number-one rule.

“Distribution,” says Kate Crowley, stylist at Hession Hairdressing. “Making sure the product is placed directly and evenly on your root is key. Give yourself an extra five minutes to section the hair correctly, and you’ll get the best results from your product.”

Color WOW Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray

Color WOW Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray

Lift sections of the hair and spritz evenly through the head’s sides, crown, and base. Brush through with a comb, and then use a big round brush to blow-dry. €21.90 from Meaghers Pharmacy.

Color WOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer Mousse

The perfect partner to Raise The Root: apply three pumps to the palm of your hand and then work through the hair, spreading evenly from root to tip. Brush through before blow-drying. €24.90 from Millies.ie

Kevin Murphy Body Mass

This thickening leave-in treatment is the stuff huge-hair dreams are made of. Spritz on damp hair before blow-drying and say hello to instantly fuller, thicker hair. €37.50 from KevinMurphyStore.ie

Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment

Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment

An innovative scalp treatment from revolutionary skincare brand Augustinus Bader, this supercharged serum helps you look after your hair from the inside out. Use two to three times a week for strong, thick, healthy-looking locks. €68 from Brown Thomas.

3. Big Summer Blowout

Your hair is prepped, but don’t even think about picking up a hairdryer without a heat protectant. “You can do all the in-between care in the world, but if you are frying your hair with hot tools, it’s going to be too late by the time you try to repair the damage later,” says Andrew Fitzsimons, hair stylist to the stars and founder of Andrew Fitzsimons Hair.

“Heat can break hydrogen bonds in hair, which leaves hair much more fragile and prone to breakage. Having heat all the way up on a blow dryer or styling tool is not necessary to achieve a look either, and it really damages the strands.”

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Heat Slayer Pre-Iron Spray

€8.49 from Boots.ie

Lanai Blo hairdryer

From €99.99 from LanaiBlo.com.

Dyson Air Wrap

Dyson Air Wrap

€549.99 from Dyson.ie

GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush Size 3 (45mm Barrel)

GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush Size 3 (45mm Barrel)

€22.50 from GHDHair.com.

Expert tip: “Tension is actually what gives you the lift and life at your root,” says Kate Crowley. “Using a big round brush and lifting your hair section by section while you blow-dry will create lift from the root. Over directing the hair from where it falls will also create lift and shape.”

4. Textural

Now that your hair is big and bouncy, we want it to stay that way. Here are some all-time favourite styling products to give you serious hold, lift, and texture.

Kevin Murphy Doo Over

Kevin Murphy Doo Over

€27.50 from KevinMurphyStore.ie.

Ouai Wave Spray

€27.10 from CultBeauty.com

Andrew Fitzsimons Apres Sexe Texture Spray

Andrew Fitzsimons Apres Sexe Texture Spray

€11.99 from Boots.ie.

Expert tip: “Texture products are a great light finishing product for hold. They tend to have a dry powdered base, which keeps the hair shaft feeling clean,” says Kate Crowley.

But don’t forget her distribution tip: “Sectioning the hair is really important. This is how you get the most bang out of your product. Many skip this step and end up glazing the outside of their hair, which results in weighed down hair with minimal volume”.

