Beachy Keen: 9 ways to turn heads poolside 

If the queues at Dublin Airport are anything to go by, it seems we’re all off on our summer holidays. After two years of travel disruptions, summer sun is finally back on the agenda.
While dipping your toes back into beachwear can be daunting, high-waist bikinis and pretty swimsuits will make the transition easy. Match with lady-like kaftans and pretty crochet dresses for a lounger-to-bar beach look.
The plunging swimsuit is bringing sexy back to the beach as seen at River Island X Charli Howard. See riverisland.com.
Bring a burst of colour to your beach style in the perennial summer kaftan, €48, Accessorize at Littlewoods Ireland.
Gingham Bikini, Top, €30, Bottom, €20 at Marks & Spencer
Sporty types keep it covered in a sea-inspired aquamarine rash top and bikini bottoms, Top €52, Bottom €29.50, FatFace.
Spotted - David Beckham’s favourite beach cover-up of the ‘90s, making a chic summer comeback, €4, Penneys.
Make eco-friendly yet stylish waves in a sustainable techno-fabric swimsuit, €65, Kahm.
Take your look from the sun lounger to the bar in a neutral crochet dress, €67, River Island.
Slide into the summer’s must-have sandal for after-dinner beach walks, €325, Chloé at Brown Thomas.
Introduce girly pastels to your beachside look with summer’s must-have accessory, €209, Ganni.
Manifest the ultimate beach setting through your every-day beach bag, €550, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter.