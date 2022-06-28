Beachy Keen: 9 ways to turn heads poolside 

Paula Burns
RI Swim X Charli Howard

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Nicole Glennon

If the queues at Dublin Airport are anything to go by, it seems we’re all off on our summer holidays. After two years of travel disruptions, summer sun is finally back on the agenda. 

While dipping your toes back into beachwear can be daunting, high-waist bikinis and pretty swimsuits will make the transition easy. Match with lady-like kaftans and pretty crochet dresses for a lounger-to-bar beach look.

Get The Look


RI Swim X Charli Howard

The plunging swimsuit is bringing sexy back to the beach as seen at River Island X Charli Howard. See riverisland.com.

Bright Ideas

Kaftan, €48, Accessorize at Littlewoods Ireland
Kaftan, €48, Accessorize at Littlewoods Ireland

Bring a burst of colour to your beach style in the perennial summer kaftan, €48, Accessorize at Littlewoods Ireland.

Retro Fit

Gingham Bikini, Top, €30, Bottom, €20 at Marks & Spencer

Choose a ‘50s high waist and gingham combo for a flattering bikini style, Top €30, Bottom €20, M&S.

Surf’s Up

Rash Vest, €52, FatFace
Rash Vest, €52, FatFace

Sporty types keep it covered in a sea-inspired aquamarine rash top and bikini bottoms, Top €52, Bottom €29.50, FatFace.

Line Out

Sorong, €4, Penneys
Sorong, €4, Penneys

Spotted - David Beckham’s favourite beach cover-up of the ‘90s, making a chic summer comeback, €4, Penneys.

#ieloves Blue Crush

Blue Ruffled Swimsuit, €65, Kahm
Blue Ruffled Swimsuit, €65, Kahm

Make eco-friendly yet stylish waves in a sustainable techno-fabric swimsuit, €65, Kahm.

Weave A Tale

Crochet Dress, €67, River Island
Crochet Dress, €67, River Island

Take your look from the sun lounger to the bar in a neutral crochet dress, €67, River Island.

Let It Slide

Canvas Mules,€325, Chloé at Brown Thomas
Canvas Mules,€325, Chloé at Brown Thomas

Slide into the summer’s must-have sandal for after-dinner beach walks, €325, Chloé at Brown Thomas.

Summer Sorbet

Sunglasses, €209, Ganni
Sunglasses, €209, Ganni

Introduce girly pastels to your beachside look with summer’s must-have accessory, €209, Ganni.

Sunset

Beach Bag, €550, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter
Beach Bag, €550, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter

Manifest the ultimate beach setting through your every-day beach bag, €550, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter.

Fashion#UnwindStylePerson: Paula Burns
<p>Anyone who has experience with acne scarring will know it can take months if not years for acne’s parting gift to vanish Picture: Anna Shvets / Pexels</p>

I tried the exclusive AFA Peel for acne scarring – here's how I got on

READ NOW
