Beachy Keen: 9 ways to turn heads poolside 

If the queues at Dublin Airport are anything to go by, it seems we’re all off on our summer holidays. After two years of travel disruptions, summer sun is finally back on the agenda.

While dipping your toes back into beachwear can be daunting, high-waist bikinis and pretty swimsuits will make the transition easy. Match with lady-like kaftans and pretty crochet dresses for a lounger-to-bar beach look.