From bows to claw clips: these are the summer's hottest hair accessories

There's a look for every outfit — whether you want to put your hair in the spotlight or disguise a bad hair day
Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 12:26
Katie Wright

Want an easy way to elevate your summer wardrobe? Look no further than the spring/summer 2022 catwalks, where Nineties and Noughties-inspired hair was styled with all kinds of cool accessories.

From dainty slides and pretty bows to silky head scarves, there's a look to suit every outfit.

And now, thanks to TikTok, there are thousands of hair hack tutorials online to help you perfect your crowning glory.

These are the must-have hair accessories of the season...

Bows

Boden large bow hair clip €13
Boden large bow hair clip €13

At Giambattista Valli, sleek high ponytails were tied with crisp white bows, while at Chanel, black grosgrain ribbons sat atop side-swept waves.

Whether it's a ribbon, headband or hair clip, make sure your big, beautiful bow takes centre stage.

Nasty Gal Satin Oversized Double Bow Hair Clip in Red, €12.60 (was €18)
Nasty Gal Satin Oversized Double Bow Hair Clip in Red, €12.60 (was €18)

Head scarves

Oliver Bonas Monochrome Lines Striped Print Satin Square Scarf €22
Oliver Bonas Monochrome Lines Striped Print Satin Square Scarf €22

One of the most hotly-anticipated shows of fashion month was Fendace, the Fendi/Versace collaboration, where Noughties-style poker-straight hair was topped with silk scarves in the fashion houses' iconic prints.

Channel vintage holiday glam with a printed silk scarf around your hair, paired with swimwear and statement earrings.

Chinakwe Silk Printed Queen Chiffon Scarf €89.95
Chinakwe Silk Printed Queen Chiffon Scarf €89.95

Jewelled slides

Oliver Bonas Cybelle Mismatch Faux Pearl &amp; Gold Hair Clips Pack Of Two, €18
Oliver Bonas Cybelle Mismatch Faux Pearl & Gold Hair Clips Pack Of Two, €18

Irish fashion designer and London Fashion Week's queen of sparkly embellishments, Simone Rocha, sent models onto the SS22 catwalk adorned her trademark diamante hair clips (and a few twinkling tiaras), while at Tom Ford, smoothed-down tresses were accessorised with chunky crystal slides.

Make a statement with a couple of oversized slides, or load up with lots of little clips to create a gorgeous, glittering effect.

Boohoo Grey &amp; Clear Crystal Bead Hair Clip 2 Pack, €4.80 (was €8)
Boohoo Grey & Clear Crystal Bead Hair Clip 2 Pack, €4.80 (was €8)

Claw clips

Large resin claw clip from  Accessorize, €6.90
Large resin claw clip from  Accessorize, €6.90

A massive Tik Tok trend, claw clips (also known as bulldog clips) are Gen Z's favourite hair accessory, especially if they're in a tortoiseshell or marble pattern.

A stylish alternative to boring old hair ties, mini claws are perfect for creating pretty half-up styles, while full-sized clips are the coolest way to get your locks out of the way on hot summer days.

The White Company Large Resin Clip €13
The White Company Large Resin Clip €13

