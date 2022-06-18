Our guide to the best sunless sun tans on the market 

In the words of Fatboy Slim, we’ve come a long way (baby) when it comes to sunless tan. Gone are the days of orange-hued palms, not-so-natural fluorescent finishes, and the distinct smell of biscuits.
The progress made is not limited to formulations and product innovations, either - but to the industry as a whole. Sunless tan has become more refined, inclusive, subtle, and – dare I say it, cool. And it’s not just about the finished result, but how your skin looks and feels, too.
Many brands now have a skin-first approach, formulating their products with less DHA (dihydroxyacetone, the active ingredient in self-tan) and more good-for-your-dermis ingredients that hydrate and care for your skin.
Sculpted by Aimee and Bare by Vogue are two homegrown brands taking a skin-loving approach. Sculpted’s bestselling Bronze Base Face Tan is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, giving the skin a customisable, delicate glow while hydrating and nourishing. Every product in Vogue Williams eponymous range is enriched with a host of organic botanicals to promote healthy, hydrated skin.
Whether you love a gradual tan, a long-lasting glow, or an instant faux fix, there’s one golden rule to abide by for all, however. ‘Exfoliation’ says Amanda Harrington, Self-Tan Expert and Founder of award-winning brand, Amanda Harrington London. ‘Be sure to exfoliate at least 12-24 hours before tan; you need a smooth blank canvas; otherwise, tan clings onto dry patches – your skin needs to be at its optimum.’
And on that note, here are our expert-approved picks for summer-worthy, sun-kissed skin.
When you’re time-poor and devoid of patience, reach for these glow-getting gradual tans that allow you to build up your colour naturally, or two of our favourite instant tans for when you need a faux glow in a hurry.
I recently attended a family get together and wore an outfit that showed off my exceptionally pale ankles, shoulders and decolletage. With no time to apply a full tan, Body Blur was the answer. Essentially makeup for the body, this is magic in a bottle and doesn’t transfer.
For a streak-free, long-lasting tan that wears evenly, look no further than these innovative formulas that apply beautifully, add glow and depth, and fade evenly.
The sensitive skin on our face requires a different approach and formulas that won’t irritate or clog pores. Our favourite, tried-and-tested formulas for the face are gentle, customisable, and most importantly – deliver natural-looking results.
There is nothing quite like Sol De Janeiro’s Glow Oil when you need a quick, shimmering effortless glow on your cheekbones, shoulders, and decolletage. Available in three shades; Rio Sunset, Copacabana Bronze and Carnaval Queen, this excellent dry-oil formula will have you hooked from first use.
More of a powder fan when it comes to sprinkling some sun kisses? No one does it better than Chanel. Treat yourself to their new Supersize Les Beiges Bronzing Powder, available in Sunshine Light, Sunkiss Medium, and Sunbath Deep.