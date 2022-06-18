Our guide to the best sunless sun tans on the market 

In the words of Fatboy Slim, we’ve come a long way (baby) when it comes to sunless tan. Gone are the days of orange-hued palms, not-so-natural fluorescent finishes, and the distinct smell of biscuits.

The progress made is not limited to formulations and product innovations, either - but to the industry as a whole. Sunless tan has become more refined, inclusive, subtle, and – dare I say it, cool. And it’s not just about the finished result, but how your skin looks and feels, too.

Many brands now have a skin-first approach, formulating their products with less DHA (dihydroxyacetone, the active ingredient in self-tan) and more good-for-your-dermis ingredients that hydrate and care for your skin.

Sculpted by Aimee and Bare by Vogue are two homegrown brands taking a skin-loving approach. Sculpted’s bestselling Bronze Base Face Tan is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, giving the skin a customisable, delicate glow while hydrating and nourishing. Every product in Vogue Williams eponymous range is enriched with a host of organic botanicals to promote healthy, hydrated skin.

Whether you love a gradual tan, a long-lasting glow, or an instant faux fix, there’s one golden rule to abide by for all, however. ‘Exfoliation’ says Amanda Harrington, Self-Tan Expert and Founder of award-winning brand, Amanda Harrington London. ‘Be sure to exfoliate at least 12-24 hours before tan; you need a smooth blank canvas; otherwise, tan clings onto dry patches – your skin needs to be at its optimum.’

And on that note, here are our expert-approved picks for summer-worthy, sun-kissed skin.

Gradual and Instant Tan

When you’re time-poor and devoid of patience, reach for these glow-getting gradual tans that allow you to build up your colour naturally, or two of our favourite instant tans for when you need a faux glow in a hurry.

Tan-Luxe Gradual Tan. €32 from brownthomas.com

Tan-Luxe The Gradual

Amanda Harrington Gradual Tan. €38.95 from amandaharrington.com

Amanda Harrington Perfect Body Ultimate Gradual Tan

Bare by Vogue Instant Tan. €18, available in three shades, from barebyvogue.com

Bare Instant Tan medium by Vogue williams Beauty new

Vita Liberata Body Blur, €33.95, available in five shades, from cloud10beauty.com

Vita Liberata Body Blur

I recently attended a family get together and wore an outfit that showed off my exceptionally pale ankles, shoulders and decolletage. With no time to apply a full tan, Body Blur was the answer. Essentially makeup for the body, this is magic in a bottle and doesn’t transfer.

Developing Tan

For a streak-free, long-lasting tan that wears evenly, look no further than these innovative formulas that apply beautifully, add glow and depth, and fade evenly.

Bare By Vogue Self Tan Lotion. From €24, available in three shades, from barebyvogue.com.

Bare self tan lotion medium by Vogue Williams

Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Dry Oil. €21.99 from boots.ie











Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water. €20, available in three shades, from boots.ie

Isle of Paradise self-tanning water

Amanda Harrington Body Mousse. €45.95, available in three shades, from amandaharrington.com

Amanda Harrington body Mousse

Face Tan

The sensitive skin on our face requires a different approach and formulas that won’t irritate or clog pores. Our favourite, tried-and-tested formulas for the face are gentle, customisable, and most importantly – deliver natural-looking results.

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops. €48, available in two shades, from brownthomas.com

Beauty new tan-luxe

Sculpted by Aimee Bronze Base. €22.99, available in two shades, from sculptedbyaimee.com

Sculpted Bronze Base Face Tan





Amanda Harrington Face Mist. €35.95, available in three shades, from amandaharrington.com

Amanda Harrington face mist

Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Serum. €29, available in three shades, from barebyvogue.com

Glow On The Go

There is nothing quite like Sol De Janeiro’s Glow Oil when you need a quick, shimmering effortless glow on your cheekbones, shoulders, and decolletage. Available in three shades; Rio Sunset, Copacabana Bronze and Carnaval Queen, this excellent dry-oil formula will have you hooked from first use.

Sol De Janeiro Rio Glow Oil. €39.55, available in three shades, from cultbeauty.com

Rio Sunset glow oil

More of a powder fan when it comes to sprinkling some sun kisses? No one does it better than Chanel. Treat yourself to their new Supersize Les Beiges Bronzing Powder, available in Sunshine Light, Sunkiss Medium, and Sunbath Deep.

Chanel Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Luminous Powder. €75, available in three shades, from Arnotts.ie

Glow Sun-Kissed Luminous Powder

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.