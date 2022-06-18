Weekend Loves: Audrey Hamilton designs; Dingle Gin; Doneraile Art Fest

Wearable art prints by Audrey Hamilton

If you’re looking for some colour to brighten up your wardrobe this summer then check out the new apparel collection by Audrey Hamilton featuring her vibrant art prints.

Available to shop at her ‘Fashion is Art’ pop-up store in Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse Centre, as well as from her website, the t-shirts and sweatshirts feature Hamilton’s eye-catching paintings and matching jogging bottoms are also available.

The clothes are designed to be worn oversized, are made with good quality thick organic cotton and are meticulously printed in Portugal by one of the country’s premium print and manufacturing companies. Our favourite? The snow leopard print.

The Audrey Hamilton 'Fashion Is Art' shop is open until June 30th from 10am - 6pm. Prices start at €55. See audreyhamiltonapparel.com for more details.

Give the gift of great Irish whiskey

A last-minute Father’s Day gift that’s bound to be appreciated by many is a bottle of Dingle Single Malt by Dingle Distillery. A sister of the Porterhouse Brewing Company, Dingle Distillery specialises in producing artisan whiskey, and its Dingle Gin was awarded ‘World’s Best Gin’ at the World Gin Awards in 2019.

Dingle Single Malt is the distillery’s first core whiskey expression, is made with water sourced from the distillery’s well 240 metres below ground and is matured in PX Sherry and Bourbon first-fill casks. With tasting notes of apple, caramel, raisin and vanilla and a finish of honey and mixed spice, Dingle Single Malt costs €55 per 70cl bottle.

Art FesT 2022 comes to Doneraile

Doneraile Art FesT 2022 runs from Thursday 30th June to Sunday 3rd July this year.

The workshop lineup includes favourites from previous years such as traditional súgán stool making with Gordon Mewis and the highly anticipated plein air competition with a first prize €1,000.

You’ll find felting, yoga and portrait painting workshops as well as art workshops for children.

For more information go to doneraileartfest.com

Nostalgic photo book captures Irish fashion in the Nineties

FIRST FACE by photographer Paul Martin is a nostalgic snapshot in time for Irish fashion. Featuring photos from the Irish modelling scene in the Nineties and early 2000s, it’s a photographic record of the small but vibrant Irish fashion scene in simpler times.

The book features some of Martin’s best work (including shots which appeared in this very paper) as well as model test shots, contact sheets and outtakes from shoots done with some of Ireland’s aspiring models - not least a fresh faced Caitriona Balfe.

The book is also a rare glimpse into the last decade of film photography before digital takes hold. Printed in black and white with over 70 photographs and an essay on fashion photography by Martin, the book is available from The Library Project, Temple Bar, Dublin (€20).

CHANEL beauty masterclasses at the BT Apartment Dundrum

Would you like to find out how to get that perfect summer glow with Chanel Les Beiges? Then the experts have you covered with two immersive masterclasses on Thursday 23rd June at The Apartment, Brown Thomas in Dundrum Town Centre.

Guests will have exclusive access to the apartment which will be dressed in Chanel for the event and be greeted with champagne on arrival. There will be two beauty masterclasses (1pm to 2pmtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and 6pm to 7pm) on the day followed by one-to-one makeovers complete with photobooth.

The cost per ticket is €45 which is redeemable against Chanel purchases on the 23rd June only. After June 23rd the Apartment will be open to the public to experience the collection and enjoy a mini makeover.

See www.eventbrite.ie to reserve tickets for the events.

Family heirlooms - jewellery by Sam and Xavier Lafford

With Father’s Day tomorrow what could be more lovely than a father passing on his skills to his son? Master jeweller and goldsmith Sam Lafford has three children and his youngest, Xavier (10) has really taken a shine to his father’s craft.

The ‘Letters by Xavier’ range is a beautifully naïve collection of chunky initial pendants made in silver (with gold on request). When he’s not searching for gold in Minecraft or collecting silver ore to make weapons in Fortnite, Xavier works alongside his Dad to carve these letters in jeweller’s wax and to finish the pendants when the letters return from the caster.

Originally started as a gift idea for his family members, Xavier's designs are now available to purchase online at DesignYard.