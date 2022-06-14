Father Figure: The perfect items for Father's Day gifting

Father’s Day gifting has entered new territory. The usual socks and boxer shorts don’t really cut it anymore, as Dads become more fashion savvy.
If you want to give your Dad the gift of style, take a fresh approach to the smart yet casual trend. Think chino shorts with a comfy hoodie for that cool Dad look.
The smart yet relaxed vibe of the chino style short will ensure your cool Dad status, as seen at Magee 1866.
Act casual and stay on top of your style game in this neutral hoodie, €20, Penneys.
Give your Dad the gift of sound while being hands-free with a tech-smart beanie hat, €38.50, Oxendales.
Would a Dad’s summer attire be complete without a Palm tree motif shirt? We think not, €90, Scotch & Soda at Littlewoods Ireland.
Swap the annual Father’s Day socks gift for a different fail-safe accessory, €69.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
A lightweight style gives a fresh take to the utility jacket for the summer season, €79, Arket.
Striped linen shorts matched with a shirt will see you through from lunch to dinner, €49.99, Mango.
The perennial chino is the stylish alternative to denim for the summer season, €22.99, H&M.
Take your sporty style to the streets with a slim-fit polo shirt, €35, River Island.
Remain on-trend while running to this year’s Father’s Day celebrations, €125, Lacoste at Schuh.