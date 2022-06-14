Father Figure: The perfect items for Father's Day gifting

The usual socks and boxer shorts don’t really cut it anymore for Father's Day 
Father Figure: The perfect items for Father's Day gifting

Get The Look: The smart yet relaxed vibe of the chino style short will ensure your cool Dad status, as seen at Magee 1866. Picture: Suzy McCanny

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Paula Burns

Father’s Day gifting has entered new territory. The usual socks and boxer shorts don’t really cut it anymore, as Dads become more fashion savvy. 

If you want to give your Dad the gift of style, take a fresh approach to the smart yet casual trend. Think chino shorts with a comfy hoodie for that cool Dad look.

Get The Look

The smart yet relaxed vibe of the chino style short will ensure your cool Dad status, as seen at Magee 1866.

Get The Look: The smart yet relaxed vibe of the chino style short.
Get The Look: The smart yet relaxed vibe of the chino style short.

Hoodwinked

Act casual and stay on top of your style game in this neutral hoodie, €20, Penneys.

Neutral Hoodie, €20, Penneys
Neutral Hoodie, €20, Penneys

Surround Sound

Give your Dad the gift of sound while being hands-free with a tech-smart beanie hat, €38.50, Oxendales.

A tech-smart beanie hat, €38.50, Oxendales
A tech-smart beanie hat, €38.50, Oxendales

#ieloves: Palm Springs

Would a Dad’s summer attire be complete without a Palm tree motif shirt? We think not, €90, Scotch & Soda at Littlewoods Ireland.

Scotch &amp; Soda at Littlewoods Ireland
Scotch & Soda at Littlewoods Ireland

Belt Up

Swap the annual Father’s Day socks gift for a different fail-safe accessory, €69.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

€69.90, Tommy Hilfiger
€69.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Blue Mist

A lightweight style gives a fresh take to the utility jacket for the summer season, €79, Arket.

Utility jacket for the summer season, €79, Arket
Utility jacket for the summer season, €79, Arket

Between The Lines

Striped linen shorts matched with a shirt will see you through from lunch to dinner, €49.99, Mango.

Striped linen shorts, €49.99, Mango
Striped linen shorts, €49.99, Mango

Chino Chic

The perennial chino is the stylish alternative to denim for the summer season, €22.99, H&M.

The perennial chino is the stylish alternative to denim, €22.99, H&amp;M
The perennial chino is the stylish alternative to denim, €22.99, H&M

Sports Club

Take your sporty style to the streets with a slim-fit polo shirt, €35, River Island.

Slim-fit polo shirt, €35, River Island
Slim-fit polo shirt, €35, River Island

In Training

Remain on-trend while running to this year’s Father’s Day celebrations, €125, Lacoste at Schuh.

€125, Lacoste at Schuh
€125, Lacoste at Schuh

Read More

Love you, dad: 16 Irish gifts to give on Father’s Day

More in this section

15 ways to wear one-piece swimwear  15 ways to wear one-piece swimwear 
Setting sail: Key wardrobe pieces to master nautical style  Setting sail: Key wardrobe pieces to master nautical style 
Waves on female skin Skin Nerd: How to soothe sunburned skin
#Fathers Day FeaturesFather's DayGiftsgiftingget the lookFashion
<p>Kim Kardashian wearing the dress made famous by Marilyn Monroe.</p>

Ripley’s 'irresponsible' to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices