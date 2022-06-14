Love you, dad: 16 Irish gifts to give on Father’s Day

1. Cork, boi

For dads from the Rebel county, this Cork x Transformers print by Rob Stears ticks all the boxes. €25, designist.ie

2. Did you turn off the immersion?

Get Dad a pair of socks with one of his favourite catchphrases. €9, irishsocksciety.com

3. Solid scent

A gift for him, or a gift for you? This rich solid perfume stick from Jo Browne is both, with woody notes of sandalwood, patchouli and bergamot. €24, jobrowne.ie

4. Olive you, Dad

Treat the main man in your life to this 100% Irish linen shirt from Baird McNutt in olive. Featuring a classic collar and adjustable cuffs, it would pair wonderfully with a Donegal tweed jacket. €119, magee1866.com

5. Get creative

Let dad unleash his creativity with a day out at Kinsale Pottery and Arts Centre. The centre is running weekly half-day sessions during the summer — €60 per person, or €50 per person if there are two or more of you. You’ll come away with a mug, a plaque and a sculpture. See kinsaleceramics.com

6. The Joey meme card

It was bound to happen. €5.29, DerryNiceThings on etsy.com

7. Clever cooking

The Cooking Cosy by Dubliner Geraldine Hegarty would be the perfect gift for a man who's a pro in the kitchen. Instead of simmering after bringing food to the boil, you can remove the saucepan from the heat, place it on an insulating mat (e.g. cork, wood, silicone) and cover in the cosy for the normal simmering time plus on average 5-10 minutes during which the food will cook. Cost-effective, and kind to the planet, genius. €19.95, cookingcosy.com

8. Make his day easier

If dad works an office job and complains about his back, neck and shoulders on the daily – this adjustable desk from Karl Henry’s new collection for Dunnes Stores could be a thoughtful gift. Designed to be placed on a table or desk, it is adjustable to four different height levels and should make a difference to the aches and pains. €100, dunnesstores.com

9. Milking it

If it’s his first Father’s Day, these uber cute embroidered bibs from Baby Boo are bound to put a smile on his face. €12.50, babyboo.ie.

10. Suited and booted

A well-fitting suit does wonders for the male ego — so why not treat them to a personal appointment with one of the team at Fitzgerald’s Menswear on Patrick’s St, Cork? They offer free alterations so you can be sure of the perfect fit. Physical and e-giftcards available at any price.

11. Thanks for saving me from the spiders

A true hero. €3.95, BitsofNoodles, etsy.com

12. A gin-tastic experience

A unique gift for the gin connoisseur — make your own gin, while sipping on Minke Gin in Clonakilty Distillery. Priced at €59, and you get to bring a bottle of your own creation home. See clonakiltydistillery.ie

13. Teeing it up

For the avid golfer in your life, why not treat them to a golf lesson with a Pro? From PGA Pro Alan Gleeson at Castlemartyr Resort to Cork-based John Dooley of PGA Golf Training, there’s a range of options throughout the county and beyond. Varying prices.

14. All about that bas

For the hurling fan – these Liam McCarthy cufflinks can be worn with pride on his sleeve. €24.95, cufflinksuperstore.ie

15. Skin deep

Help him take care of his skin with the Father's Day gift set from Green Angel including a Seaweed Bath and Shower Gel, Seaweed Muscle and joint Gel and Seaweed Rescue Cream, plus an overnight bag €32, greenangel.com

16. Foxford's finest

It’s a classic for a reason. The Foxford flat cap is available in three colours, Brown/Green/Red, Green/Blue and Green/Olive. €32.50, foxford.com