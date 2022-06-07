15 ways to wear one-piece swimwear 

Check out these 15 ways to make waves this summer.
One-piece swimsuit

Annmarie O’Connor

When it comes to swimwear, the one and done approach is oh-so-appealing. No constant tugging and tucking wayward hems. No furtive adjusting of straps or fear of errant boob slips. Nope. Not a chance. 

The classic one-piece has you covered whether poolside lounging, beach sunbathing or catching some rays in the back garden. 

The 'Backflip' tie waist swimsuit

The ‘Backflip’ tie waist swimsuit, Summersalt, €125
Vibrant Islands non-wired bandeau swimsuit

Vibrant Islands non-wired bandeau swimsuit, Simplybe.ie, €50
Shape belted swimsuit

Simply Be shape belted swimsuit, Simply Be, €60
Ripcurl 'On the Coast' surfsuit

Ripcurl ‘On the Coast’ surfsuit, Zalando, €90
Marble print halter swimsuit

Marble print halter swimsuit, Whistles, €115
Floral padded scoop neck swimsuit

M&amp;S Collection floral padded scoop neck swimsuit, M&amp;S, €40.
Ribbed padded square neck swimsuit

M&amp;S Collection ribbed padded square neck swimsuit, M&amp;S, €40
Tummy control padded ruched plunge swimsuit

M&amp;S Collection tummy control padded ruched plunge swimsuit, M&amp;S, €40.
One shoulder twist detail swimsuit

One shoulder twist detail swimsuit, Pennys, €14
Printed plunge swimsuit with cutaways

Printed plunge swimsuit with cutaways, River Island, €51
'Idalia' one-piece

‘Idalia’ one-piece, Mara Hoffman, €375
'Maddy' one-piece

‘Maddy’ one-piece, Mara Hoffman, €360
'Brushstroke' one-shoulder swimsuit

Self-Portrait ‘Brushstroke’ one-shoulder swimsuit, Brown Thomas, €250
Shaping swimsuit

Shaping swimsuit, H&amp;M, €34.99
Ruffled swimsuit

Ruffled swimsuit, &amp; Other Stories, €59
SPLASH OUT ON THESE BRANDS:

MARA HOFFMAN: The New York designer’s swimwear range boasts clever fabrication including recycled nylon and style with additional UPF 50+ protection. Sizes XS-3X.

M&S: Looking for extra support? Bust padding, tummy control and post surgery styles will see you seamlessly through summer. Sizes 8-24.

SIMPLY BE: Our favourite plus-size scion offers modular suits with detachable straps and on-trend accents like peek-a-boo rings and waist-defining belts. Sizes 8-3XL.

SUMMERSALT: Fit-first philosophy with earth-friendly practices; expect elegant pieces that you'll wear on repeat. Sizes 6-24.

Family Notices