15 ways to wear one-piece swimwear 

When it comes to swimwear, the one and done approach is oh-so-appealing. No constant tugging and tucking wayward hems. No furtive adjusting of straps or fear of errant boob slips. Nope. Not a chance.
The classic one-piece has you covered whether poolside lounging, beach sunbathing or catching some rays in the back garden.
The New York designer’s swimwear range boasts clever fabrication including recycled nylon and style with additional UPF 50+ protection. Sizes XS-3X.
Looking for extra support? Bust padding, tummy control and post surgery styles will see you seamlessly through summer. Sizes 8-24.
Our favourite plus-size scion offers modular suits with detachable straps and on-trend accents like peek-a-boo rings and waist-defining belts. Sizes 8-3XL.
Fit-first philosophy with earth-friendly practices; expect elegant pieces that you’ll wear on repeat. Sizes 6-24.SUMMERSALT: Fit-first philosophy with earth-friendly practices; expect elegant pieces that you’ll wear on repeat. Sizes 6-24.