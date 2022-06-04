Weekend Loves: Cork Summer Show, cheese hampers and the perfect pamper day

Cork’s favourite family, agricultural and lifestyle show

The Cork Summer Show has taken place since 1806 and this year’s event looks set to be another terrific event for all the family. Saturday sees cattle and ponies on show while Sunday sees sheep, goats, horses and poultry. Elsewhere at the event there is an abundance of fun to be had with exhibitions of art, crafts, photography, floral art and horticulture. There are demonstrations of walking stick making, a master class in butchery and farrier demonstrations with master farrier Eamon Harrington.

Cork Summer Show

Some of Ireland’s top professional showjumpers will compete at the event thanks to Showjumping Ireland, while the skills of amateur riders aged 8-plus will be put to the test. Whether you’re into vintage motors or Roman reenactments, music or food, there’s something for everyone at the Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen on June 18 and 19. Tickets: Adults €20; OAPs/ Students €15; 12-16 year olds €5; children under 12 go free. Entries to competitions close 10th June.

See www.corksummershow.com for more details.

Perfectly Polished at The Shelbourne

Shelbourne Hotel Salon

If you’re heading on holiday, celebrating a special occasion or simply want to give yourself a boost for summer then the Perfectly Polished package currently available in The Salon at The Shelbourne is a one way ticket to getting your glow on. Enjoy a manicure, pedicure and a cut and blow dry while sipping a glass of champagne in this luxurious salon at one of Dublin’s finest hotels. With products including Elemis, Kérastase and Essie you can be sure of a five-star treatment, €165.

To book call 01 663 4690 or visit www.theshelbourne.com

Ulysses for Children this Bloomsday

Picture: John McManus.

Based in the west of Ireland, and known for creating highly imaginative and beautiful work, children’s theatre company Branar tours both nationally and internationally. This Bloomsday, June 16th, as part of the year long Ulysses 2.2 arts programme, the company will bring Joyce’s iconic book to life for children aged 8+. Branar’s inventive new show entitled ‘Episode 2: You’ll See…’ will be performed to a live audience from June 16 to 19 at Civic Trust House, Pope’s Quay, Cork, as part of Cork Midsummer Festival. ‘You’ll See…’ is currently also available to stream online for free in the classroom or at home on www.ulysses22.ie.

A great gift for cheese lovers from Folláin

The Folláin ‘Cheese Lovers’ Gift Box features six delicious preserves, chutneys and relishes specially created for cheese pairing. Spice up a mid-week toasted sandwich with the range which includes a tomato relish, a red pepper relish and a sweet onion relish. Elevate your cheese board with Folláin’s fig preserve or apple chutney or try the spiced apple jelly — the perfect accompaniment to a charcuterie board. The gift box includes a Folláin serving spoon. €20.

Exquisite bedroom furniture from Bushell Interiors

Bushell Interiors specialise in providing beautiful furniture and lighting to both domestic and commercial clients with a stunning range of furniture for every room including the kitchen, bedroom, living space and home office. The range includes furniture from some of the very best European brands including Cattelan Italia, Zalf and Tacchini. We currently love the outdoor furniture by Varaschin and this Relevè bed by Presotto. Inspired by the poise of a ballet dancer, this graceful wooden bed is characterised by slim, dynamic lines and available in three different wood veneers — Canaletto Walnut, Tobacco Oak and Dark Oak. Price from €3,190 for the 5ft option.

LSAD Graduate Show 2022

Preparing for the LSAD Graduate Show 2022 was, Fine Art Painting graduate Jasmine Quinn, Newmarket on Fergus Co. Clare with her project, Ospideal Mhuire de Bhaldraithe. Picture: Alan Place

The Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD) graduate show opens to the public today at its Clare Street Campus. The first in-person show in two years due to the pandemic, the Graduate Show will showcase the work of some 220 graduates from Ireland and overseas. John M. Cunningham, Head of Creative Urban Places at the City of Melbourne (and LSAD graduate), will officially open the show which sees work from disciplines including fashion, graphic design, film, fine art, sculpture, ceramics and creative media on display. Many items will be available to purchase. Open to the public today from 3pm and daily from 10am to 5pm until June 12.