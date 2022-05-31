Skin Nerd: Skin cancer is the most common cancer - here's how to check in with your skin

Providing high coverage with zero pilling or photo flashback, the universally adored Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising + Priming SPF 50 PA+++ is my go-to when it comes to protecting my skin from the nipples up. Lightweight and broad-spectrum, this mineral sunscreen smooths on like a dream, making application and reapplication a pleasure. As well as delivering a peachy rather than chalky tint, it’s made with niacinamide to brighten and even skin texture leaving your primer redundant!
- Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising + Priming SPF50 PA+++, €45.60, theskinnerd.com