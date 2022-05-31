Skin Nerd: Skin cancer is the most common cancer - here's how to check in with your skin

When many of us think of skin cancer, sunbeds and hard-to-miss shape-shifting moles can come to mind.

However, sun damage and skin cancer can happen quietly and to anybody — sun-worshipper or not!

Whilst there are many things you can do to lower your risk of the disease, skin cancer does not discriminate and therefore, we all need to be aware of the warning signs.

There are two main types of skin cancer to be aware of: Non-melanoma skin cancer (which includes basal cell skin cancer, squamous cell skin cancer, and other rarer types) and melanoma skin cancer.

Non-melanoma skin cancers are the most common types of skin cancer, with an estimated 12,000 non-melanoma skin cancers diagnosed in Ireland during 2018-2020.

This type tends to develop on skin that’s exposed to the sun.

Symptoms can differ but common ones include a sore or area of skin that: Doesn’t heal within four weeks; looks unusual; hurts; is itchy; bleeds; or crusts or scabs for more than four weeks.

Remember to check your eyes too as UVA and UVB rays can also affect the eyes and the skin around the eyes.

Melanoma is a rarer form, but causes the greatest number of skin cancer-related deaths.

The incidence of malignant melanoma has increased by 2.6% annually over the last decade, with approximately 76,790 new cases in 2013.

The most-common sign of melanoma is a new mole or a change within an existing mole.

However, not all melanoma begins in moles, so you also need to keep an eye out for any changing skin lesions.

Many people do have moles, and the majority are harmless, however, some moles can develop into pre-cancerous lesions or melanoma.

All skins can get melanoma, not just those with fair skin, but unfortunately, many dark-skinned people tend not to be as cautious in the sun.

This is a result of misinformation, which has led to the belief that it is not necessary to apply SPF.

This mentality is dangerously misinformed — all skin is susceptible and needs sun protection every day.

Much research supports the benefits of early detection, with frequent skin self-examination found to be associated with a decrease in lethal melanoma.

When checking your skin, you should be particularly aware of any “ugly duckling” moles— skin lesions that stand out for not looking like the others.

Follow the “ABCDE” method to check to see if there’s anything unusual about your moles. That means checking if your mole is asymmetrical; has an uneven border; changed colour; or has more than one colour; has a large diameter; if it’s elevated, firm, or growing.

Moles can be tricky to examine as they are easy to confuse with freckles or can be dismissed as age spots, so be sure to get to know your skin and seek advice if you are unsure. I check my moles monthly and advise that you book an appointment with your GP if you notice any changes. Try not to worry if you do come across something unusual, most moles are completely normal, but it is always wise to get them assessed as soon as possible.

REMEMBER: Around 90% of cases of skin cancer are associated with UV exposure, which is present 365 days a year! This means it is crucial to apply and reapply sunscreen as directed every single day.

