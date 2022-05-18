Waste not: Irish designers championing sustainable fashion

Irish designers have returned to the roots of the industry – sourcing local and reclaimed materials, to create pieces that will transcend the trends
With these pieces, going green has never looked so good.

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

In a world of fast fashion, be the one to step into the slow lane. In championing sustainable fashion, Irish designers are using their innovative talents for a greener future. They have returned to the roots of the industry – sourcing local and reclaimed materials, to create pieces that will transcend the trends. Going green has never looked so good.

Get The Look

Irish designers are returning to the roots of the industry. 
Irish designers are returning to the roots of the industry. 

Capture the energy of old and new in beautifully hand-painted pre-loved fabrics, as seen at Férí.

Back To Basics 

A contemporary take on the Aran knit will make this a staple in your forever wardrobe, €480, Stable Of Ireland.

#ieloves: Bombshell

Reignite the ‘80s bomber jacket with an explosion of tartan and mohair, €950, The Tweed Project.

Time After Time

A timeless floral blouse will ensure your look is groundbreaking season after season, €138, AFORE AFTER.

Sky’s The Limit

Stave off that summer chill in a sky blue handmade knit, €250, Pearl Reddington.

Post It

Keep your secrets close to your heart in a recycled sterling silver signature envelope necklace, €275, By Leahy.

Sun Filter 

Protect your eyes while protecting the planet in sunnies made from recyclable materials, €79, CRANN.

Tea Time

Stay fresh in organic cotton - summer tea parties have never felt so cool, €325,Niamh O’Neill X Holly White.

Print Off

Be your own prints charming in a sartorial mix of pretty vintage prints, €220, Laoise Carey Designs.

Oat Couture

A drawstring waist gives an urban twist to the traditional Irish linen trousers, €175, Magee 1866.

Period romance: Channel your inner Lady Bridgerton

