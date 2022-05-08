Bargain Hunter: Baby bargains, cocktail essentials and hanging chairs 

Supermarket savings

If you’re someone who likes a bargain, you’re probably already well aware of Dunnes Stores €10 off €50 offer by now, which seems to be the best reoccurring offer we’ve come across.

But this week, we got €10 off €30 by downloading Tesco’s new app. It can be redeemed in stores or online.

Baby bargains

Lidl Maxi Cosi Infant Car Seat Bargain Hunter

Lidl’s big baby event is now ongoing with discounts across everyday essentials (newborn nappies are going for 66 cent), while middle aisle bargains include an Infrared thermometer (€19.99, RRP €39.99), Sit Up III Stair High Chair (€49.99, RRP €84.99) and Maxi Cosi Infant Car Seat (€79.99). The padded Rocking Animal (€44.99) is too cute.

Dove's baby range is on offer in McCabes Pharmacies Bargain Hunter

Over in McCabes Pharmacies you can score 33% off a number of baby bits from big brands like Johnson’s baby, Dove baby and Aveeno Baby.

Bronze and Go

Beauty To Go Gift Set (now €13.50, RRP €18) from Cloud10 Beauty Bargain Hunter

Popular tanning brand Vita Liberata has gotten a new look, and Cloud10 Beauty are offering 25% off the new-look products as part of the launch.

That means classics like the Body Blur are down to €25.46 (RRP €33.95), while the Beauty To Go Gift Set (now €13.50, RRP €18) is perfect for travelling with the Tinted Tanning Mist in Medium (50ml), Fabulous Gradual Lotion (50ml), Body Blur in Medium (30ml) and a Dual Sided Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt all included.

Offer valid for the month of May. Shop at cloud10beauty.com.

Cocktail crazy

70cl bottle of Passoa reduced to €17 (RRP €21) in Tesco Bargain Hunter

There’s nothing like a fruity cocktail on a summer’s day.

Stock up on supplies at Tesco this week where you can pick up a 70cl of Passoa is reduced to €17 (RRP €21) while Archer’s Peach County Schnapps is down to €15 (RRP €19).

Also €15 is Aperol, reduced from €18.99. Offer ends May 17.

Hanging out

A selection of Hanging Chairs from Homesavers Bargain Hunter

If you haven't already got yourself an egg chair, fear not, Homesavers is well stocked.

Some of the beauties on sale in stores across the country for summer include the Island Paradise Egg Chair (€299.99) and the Sienna Double Egg Chair (€339.99). Want.