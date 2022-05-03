Kim Kardashian 'had to lose 16 pounds' to wear Marylin Monroe's historic dress to the Met

Kim Kardashian has said she was “so honoured” to be wearing a historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala.

It was worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

The Met Gala, taking place at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is one of the biggest and most exclusive nights in the fashion world and attracts a number of high-end and outrageous outfits.

This year’s theme was Gilded Glamour and Kardashian was joined by other members of her famous family as well as scores of other celebrities including Lizzo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sharing pictures of the gown on Instagram, Kardashian revealed the skin-tight gown was adorned with more than 6,000 crystals, hand-sewn by costumier Jean Louis.

Kim Kardashian ‘so honoured’ to be wearing historic Marilyn Monroe gown (Evan Agostini/AP)

“I am so honoured to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy,” she wrote.

“It is a stunning skin-tight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.

“Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it.

“I am forever grateful for this moment.”

The reality star revealed she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the gown and had “not had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.”

“I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves,” she told Vogue on the event’s red carpet.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a (movie) role. I was determined to fit it.

The evening’s co-host Blake Lively gifted the Met Gala with the first costume change of the night (Evan Agostini/AP)

“I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having (a) pizza and donut party back at the hotel (after the Met Gala).”

Kardashian arrived at the glitzy night with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who joked that she had not allowed him to wear his “propeller hat”.

The evening’s co-host Blake Lively gifted the Met Gala with the first costume change of the night.

Shortly after arriving on the arm of husband and co host Ryan Reynolds in a bronze and rose Versace gown, the matching bow was unfurled into a large train, transforming her dress into a blue and gold wonder.

The star said her look was a “homage to New York City” with inspiration taken from the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station.

Popstar Lizzo said she felt ‘like a piece of art’ in her outfit for the event – a large black silk, coat with gold bullion decoration created by Thom Browne (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet she revealed that her head-piece had seven stars like the city’s famous monument The Statue Of Liberty, and encrusted with 25 stones to represent the statue’s 25 windows.

Popstar Lizzo said she felt “like a piece of art” in her outfit for the event – a large black silk coat with gold bullion decorations created by Thom Browne.

“It took 22,000 hours to make this coat. I’m just so happy to be in it I feel like a piece of art,” she told Vogue on the red carpet.

Talking about her long, corkscrew nails she joked: “I’m going to be opening everybody’s wine tonight… they’re amazing. I can wipe my ass with these, believe it or not.

“I can do everything with these things, hopefully I can play the flute.”

Famous British faces also appeared including Grime artist Stormzy, who admitted he was “nervous” about attending his first ever Met Gala.

British rapper Stormzy wore an all white Burberry suit with a matching ling, white cape, which he acknowledged was not his usual look (Evan Agostini/AP)

The rapper wore an all white Burberry suit with a matching long, white cape, which he acknowledged was not his usual look.

“Usually I wear all black a lot of the time… so it’s nice to shine today,” he told Vogue on the event’s red carpet.

“I am nervous, it’s crazy like, it’s a lot different but it’s amazing, I’m just going to embrace it.

“It’s a lot different when you see them (celebrities) on the telly, so I’m just going to get some selfies, have a little drink and chill out and take it all in.”



