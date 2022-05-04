Plastic fantastic: ten ways to bring Barbie pink to the party

Barbie-inspired pink made an iconic splash on the runways this season.

Give your summer wardrobe the boost it needs with an injection of hot pink.

Look to the runways of Valentino where head-to-toe shocking pink made a sartorial impact.

Alternatively, let your accessories pop for an easy transition to embracing the hubba-bubba shade.

GET THE LOOK:

Dare to do power-suiting in hot pink as modelled by Naomi for Versace.

Cheese Cloth Dress, €290, Fee G at Arnotts

Shock Factor: Up your everyday wear to trend-worthy style in shocking pink, €290, Fee G.

Crop Jacket, €18, Penneys

Top Of The Crops: Revamp the blazer for an Y2K take on the cover-up, €18, Penneys.

Deconstructed Shirt, €129, H&M

Atypical: Give the ordinarily girly pink an edge with a deconstructed style shirt, €129, Innovation Story Cherish Waste at H&M.

Midi Tote Bag, €690, JW Anderson at Brown Thomas

Tickled Pink: If you’re more Cindy than Barbie opt to accessorise with a dash of pink, €690, JW Anderson at Brown Thomas.

Mini Boucle Skirt, €32, River Island

High-Rise: This season’s hemlines are higher and hotter – all the better for showing off those legs, €32, River Island.

Lace Trim Dress, €332, Rixo

#ieloves - Silk Cut: Slip into a lace trimmed dress for the ultimate pretty in pink look, €332, Rixo.

Sunglasses, €99, Vogue Eyewear at Zalando

Eye-Candy: Stave off the sun’s glare while looking hot this summer, €99, Vogue Eyewear at Zalando.

Cropped Culottes, €79, COS

Smart Casual: Chic yet comfy make daring pink culottes a wardrobe staple this season, €79, COS.

Pink Platform, €44.99, Anne-Marie's Edit at New Look

Great Heights: Take your style to new heights in the season’s favourite platform, €44.99, Anne-Marie’s Edit at New Look.