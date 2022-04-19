Skin Nerd: We can't fight ageing but here are seven things you can do to age well

When it comes to ageing, it pays to take inspiration from a glass of fine vino. A classic adage but a hooman truth - whilst we cannot fight ageing, we can age well! Ageing is a privilege not granted to everyone, and whilst we cannot claim to celebrate every line that appears on our face, a healthier perspective is to be grateful for the life behind it.

Youthful skin will always be desirable and your quest to stay looking as young as possible for as long as possible is not futile. Approximately 20% of skin ageing is caused by extrinsic factors – this means that you can take control of the degradation pace by making smarter lifestyle choices. There are things you can do to fight accelerated ageing, here are a few:

Avoid excessive sun exposure – and wear SPF every single day

Healthy skin does take some work and certain sacrifices – and that includes the quest for a ‘natural’ tan. It is said that UV exposure accounts for a huge 80% of ageing – making protection vital* Sun beds should be avoided – not only to avoid accelerated ageing but because it increases the incidence of skin cancers**

Up your vitamin A

If you haven’t started using vitamin A yet, consider getting acquainted with this pro-ageing hero, which works to repair the skin at cellular level. Recommended for use in your 20s and beyond, it is one of the most recommended anti-ageing ingredients. If you are already using the ingredient within your routine, it may be an idea to progress along the vitamin A trail by increasing the amount you use. A skincare professional can advise you further on this if you are unsure.

Consider supplementation

Nourish your skin from within by including a vitamin or supplement alongside a balanced diet. Vitamins A and C are essential for optimum skin health but taking an additional antioxidant supplement can give you an extra boost of protection from environmental aggressors.

Level up your hyaluronic acid

You may recognise hyaluronic acid as a hero skincare ingredient, but did you know that the type can make a difference? Hyaluronic acid is a water magnet and therefore great at providing hydration (which is key for skin health internally and externally). At least 1% of hyaluronic acid is regarded as the benchmark for results, with the most effective products combining different types of HA for longer-lasting hydration, deeper hydration and surface hydration. IMAGE Skincare Ageless Total Pure Hyaluronic Filler contains a blend of cross-linked plus low-molecular plus high-molecular hyaluronic acid for maximum pro-ageing benefits.

Get serious about exfoliation

From your thirties, your skin will be desquamating less (naturally shedding to make way for new skin) and so you will need to up your own exfoliating game to give cell renewal a helping hand. I am known for my preference for exfoliating acids over gritty scrubs but regardless of the type you select, make sure that you do not overdo it as this can cause irritation and damage to your skin barrier.

Include peptides

Peptides help to promote the creation of collagen – the main structural protein found in skin. Collagen helps to keep your skin looking plump and youthful and you can help boost the creation of this by using a peptide rich serum or moisturiser such as IMAGE Skincare Ormedic Balancing Bio-Peptide Crème.

Take action when it comes to stress

Chronic or prolonged periods of stress cause inflammation, which contributes to ageing.*** Committing to healthy habits such as getting enough sleep, consuming a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise can help to manage stress as well as contribute to a healthier complexion.

Sources

* Grant W.B. The effect of solar UVB doses and vitamin D production, skin cancer action spectra, and smoking in explaining links between skin cancers and solid tumours. Eur. J. Cancer. 2008; 44:12–1

** Karagas M.R., Stannard V.A., Mott L.A., Slattery M.J., Spencer S.K., Weinstock M.A. Use of tanning devices and risk of basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers. J. Natl. Cancer Inst. 2002;94:224–226

*** Reich A, Wójcik-Maciejewicz A, Slominski AT. Stress and the skin. G Ital Dermatol Venereol. 2010 Apr;145(2):213-9. PMID: 20467395.





Nerdie Pick

My love for vitamin A knows no bounds but it can cause irritation for some and for that for this reason, some hoomans might need to look elsewhere for their pro-ageing benefits. Bakuchiol is a great plant alternative to vitamin A, and this beautiful, lightweight, fluid oil from Irish brand Kinvara is suitable for all skin types. Ideal for these transient, ‘almost but not quite spring’ weather days, I recommend mixing a little with your moisturiser for soft, supple skin.

Kinvara Skincare Precious Facial Oil with Bakuchiol and Squalane, €44.95, kinvaraskincare.com