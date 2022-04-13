Get dressed: 12 go-to gúnas for spring/summer

Gorgeous gúnas from RIXO

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

The mercury is rising, calendars are filling up and new occasions are brimming with possibility. 

What better way to mark new beginnings than to get dressed? 

We’re talking full-scale frock mode, folks. 

Put those pandemic threads on lock and be open to the prospect of twirling and swirling in celebratory style. You deserve it! 

Find your favourite from the frock brokers below:

GET THE LOOK:

1. ‘Cannes’ white tiered dress, €365; ‘Poppy’ zebra midi dress, €351; ‘Camellia’ floral long sleeve midi dress, €430; ‘Clarissa’ lavender midi dress with cap sleeve, €351; ‘Mykonos’ monochrome button-down midi dress, €351; ‘Effie’ retro floral frill sleeve slip dress, €419, Rixo 

2. Dries Van Noten ‘Delavina’ sleeveless midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695 

3. Mixed pineapple garden wrap dress, Farm Rio, €255 

4. Linen midi shirt dress, Boden, €165 

5. ‘Sloan’ dress, Mara Hoffman, €499.06 

6. Jungle cheetah pleated dress, Whistles, €229 

7. ‘Margot’ silk lurex apple blossom print maxi dress, L.K.Bennett, €675 

8. Embroidered shirt dress, Zara, €59.95 

9. Printed midi dress, Zara, €69.95 

10. Bi-colour jersey dress, Paisie, €114.95 

11. Printed cut-out detail dress, Mango, €69.99

12. Dôen ‘Kaira’ smocked printed organic cotton-voile midi dress, Net-a-Porter, €393.60 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SMOCKING: This decorative technique gathers fabric into tight pleats that stretch with the body to create a smooth line. Great for highlighting areas like the waistline, arms or shoulders.
  • RUFFLES: Afraid of too much flounce? Strategically used on the hem or sleeve, ruffles can create just the right amount of visual interest without overpowering a look.
  • SPLICING: Look to New York designer Mara Hoffman’s ‘Sloan’ dress for a new spin on fabric splicing. Stretchy and curvilinear, the strappy summer number reinvents the traditional column shape with its bifurcated colour-blocking.
  • PEEK-A-BOO: For a one-and-done dress that does all the heavy-lifting, try Mango’s long-sleeve printed maxi. Boasting a punchy print and cut-out detail at the back, there’s little else to do bar field incoming compliments.

