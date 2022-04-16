Weekend Loves: handmade Irish table linen, Ballydehob Jazz, and South Korean beauty treatments at home

Chocolate for breakfast? Don’t mind if we do

If you haven’t eaten all the Easter eggs before breakfast tomorrow then you might like to swap the confectionary for some chocolatey deliciousness in the form of Homespun’s new Quinoa Crunch Cocoa, Cashew and Hazelnut (€4.95, 275g).

Handmade by founder Erica Sheehan and her team in Cork, it’s a fusion of the brand’s signature quinoa pops blended with organic cocoa nibs, toasted hazelnuts, cashew nuts and Himalayan salt. Basically a healthy twist on Coco Pops, this will satisfy your cravings with its chocolatey hit and low sugar chicory syrup sweetness.

Plant-based, vegan, gluten- and wheat-free, this is available in luxury stores Harrods and Selfridges in Britain but closer to home you’ll find it in Avoca, Nourish and Supervalu shops as well as at homespun.ie

Handmade Irish table linen by Liquorice

Liquorice.ie is a new home and lifestyle brand by Gillian Leavy

Liquorice is a new home and lifestyle brand by designer Gillian Leavy who has more than 20 years’ experience in design. All of Leavy’s products are designed and made in her studio in Dundalk, County Louth and she uses archival fabrics and Irish linen to create her growing range of table linens and cushions.

They say that ‘blue and green should never be seen’ but we rather like these green Irish linen napkins in a mini check design with ricrac trim. Mix up the look by pairing them with a striped tablecloth or placemats. Limited edition and handmade to order.

€85 for four.

liquorice.ie

Class jazz acts to play Ballydehob this bank holiday

Ballydehob Jazz Festival takes place on the May bank holiday weekend, including a gig from Karen Underwood. Picture: Miki Barlok

The Ballydehob Jazz Festival returns to the West Cork village this May bank holiday weekend with a combination of free and ticketed events including 30 performances from Irish and international acts, a Jazz Parade of giant puppets, the first Ballydehob Jazz Poetry Slam, food and craft stalls and dancing until late.

Discover acts such as Fixity, Donal Dineen, Goodnight Circus, Paul Dunlea, Cormac McCarthy, Runaway Retros and more. Saturday’s headline act is Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz band, while Karen Underwood will combine stories of her Chicago roots with the timeless music of Nina Simone, Quincy Jones and Etta James on Friday night.

Early bird festival tickets cost €50

See ballydehobjazzfestival.org for more information.

Easter bunnies and decadent eggs by Lindt

Dark chocolate Lindt bunny 200g

If the Easter Bunny has left everything till the last minute in your house, fear not, as Lindt gold bunnies can be found in supermarkets countrywide.

Who can resist the charm of the little golden beauties available in a variety of sizes and made from classic milk chocolate, dark chocolate and even hazelnut? You’ll also find Lindor milk and salted caramel eggs and the brand’s luscious new Double Chocolate Egg with Lindor truffles which, to be honest, we feel is definitely not to be shared.

Beauty goodies by Seoulista

Seoulista beauty products include this 'Gold Glow Instant Facial'

Taking the very best of innovation from the South Korean beauty industry, Seoulista Beauty® has quickly gained something of a cult following for its easy-to-use, dermatologist-created treatments for skin and hair. Designed to replicate the results of a skincare clinic at home, the Seoulista Advanced Clinic Formulation™ range is fast-acting and results-driven.

We love the Seoulista Gold Glow Instant Facial® (€14.99) which is designed to hydrate, firm and brighten the skin, and the Seoulista Diamond Radiance Instant Facial® (€14.99) designed to exfoliate and brighten the complexion.

Combine the masks with beauty tools such as the Brush Up! Skincare Duo™ of brushes (€30) and the Lift Up! Rose Quartz Roller™ (€35).

Available from pharmacies nationwide and from seoulistabeauty.com.

Fashion in bloom at The Glasshouse

Model Jess O'Neill wearing Irish designer Colin Horgan at the launch of Summer Style at the Glasshouse, which will be held in the Montenotte Hotel on Wednesday 18th of May. Tickets from €80 on Eventbrite. Photo: Pawel Nowak

Get your summer off to a stylish start with a visit to The Glasshouse at the Montenotte Hotel & Spa for a great night of fashion on Wednesday, May 18.

Designed by Orla Diffily of Upfront Model Management, and headlined by Kerry-based international fashion designer Colin Horgan, ‘Summer Style at the Glasshouse’ will include looks for every occasion from both Irish and international designers as well as boutiques nationwide.

Hosted by fashion blogger Emily O’Donoghue (@fashionablyfortyish), kick off the night with a cocktail and finish with post-show entertainment and a chance to win the prize for Most Stylish Guest.

Tickets from Eventbrite and from upfrontmodelmanagement.com