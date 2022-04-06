Spring fashion tips: How to refresh a midi dress and upstyle any outfit

Spring Forward by Paula Burns (@stylewhisperer) Spring has finally sprung again, giving us the perfect excuse to refresh our wardrobes. With a spring in your step, take a fresh approach to your sartorial choices. Neutral cover-ups are essential for spring layering while opting for breathable linens will create a new take on the perennial midi dress.
A floral midi dress may not be groundbreaking but it is essential for every spring wardrobe, as seen at & Other Stories.
Refresh the midi shirtdress for spring in the fabric of the season, €375, Magee 1866
Beautifully tailored cream trousers will add an essence of chic to your spring look, €48, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.
The tired midi remains a firm favourite – go green for extra trend-worthy credibility, €80, Oasis.
The perfect cover-up for pesky spring showers, the trusty mac is a must, €329.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Be playful with your spring style in a print-tastic jumpsuit, €69.95, Zara.
Elevate the blouse to lady-like status with a statement collar in blush pink, €190, Stine Goya.
Add extra layers to any style with this neutral oat toned cardi, €79, Arket.
Up-style any outfit from an oversized blazer to a ruffle dress with the versatile stretch belt, €15.99, Parfois.
It’s the on-trend bag style of the season that will take you from the city to the beach, €720, Chloe at Net-A-Porter.