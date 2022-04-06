Spring fashion tips: How to refresh a midi dress and upstyle any outfit

From floaty florals to neutral layers, here's how to dress for the spring weather
Spring fashion tips: How to refresh a midi dress and upstyle any outfit

Opting for breathable linens will create a new take on the perennial midi dress.

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Spring Forward by Paula Burns (@stylewhisperer) Spring has finally sprung again, giving us the perfect excuse to refresh our wardrobes. With a spring in your step, take a fresh approach to your sartorial choices. Neutral cover-ups are essential for spring layering while opting for breathable linens will create a new take on the perennial midi dress.

Get The Look

Spring Forward - & Other Stories
Spring Forward - & Other Stories

A floral midi dress may not be groundbreaking but it is essential for every spring wardrobe, as seen at & Other Stories.

Fresh Linen

Irish Linen Shirt Dress, €375, Magee 1866
Irish Linen Shirt Dress, €375, Magee 1866

Refresh the midi shirtdress for spring in the fabric of the season, €375, Magee 1866 

#ieloves: Cream Cracker

Tailored Trouser, €48, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland
Tailored Trouser, €48, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland

Beautifully tailored cream trousers will add an essence of chic to your spring look, €48, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

Top Tier

Tiered Midi Dress, €80, Oasis
Tiered Midi Dress, €80, Oasis

The tired midi remains a firm favourite – go green for extra trend-worthy credibility, €80, Oasis.

Return Of The Mac

COTTON BLEND TRENCH, €329.90, Tommy Hilfiger
COTTON BLEND TRENCH, €329.90, Tommy Hilfiger

The perfect cover-up for pesky spring showers, the trusty mac is a must, €329.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Print Off

Printed Jumpsuit, €69.95, Zara
Printed Jumpsuit, €69.95, Zara

Be playful with your spring style in a print-tastic jumpsuit, €69.95, Zara.

Pink Lady

Collar Detail Blouse, €190, Stine Goya
Collar Detail Blouse, €190, Stine Goya

Elevate the blouse to lady-like status with a statement collar in blush pink, €190, Stine Goya.

Cardi Be

Alpaca & Merino Cardigan, €79, Arket
Alpaca & Merino Cardigan, €79, Arket

Add extra layers to any style with this neutral oat toned cardi, €79, Arket.

Grand Stretch

Stretch Belt, €15.99, Parfois
Stretch Belt, €15.99, Parfois

Up-style any outfit from an oversized blazer to a ruffle dress with the versatile stretch belt, €15.99, Parfois.

Totally It

Tote Bag, €720, Chloe at Net-A-Porter
Tote Bag, €720, Chloe at Net-A-Porter

It’s the on-trend bag style of the season that will take you from the city to the beach, €720, Chloe at Net-A-Porter.

Timeless fashion: ten ways to rock striking stripes this season

<p>Skin Nerd: A calm complexion is a goal for many hoomans and with microbiome-friendly skincare holding its own in an increasingly busy skincare industry, there has never been a better time to consider your skin from the inside out.</p>

Skin Nerd: How to maintain a healthy skin microbiome

READ NOW
