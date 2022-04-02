Weekend Loves: Circle of Friends on stage and chocolate treats in Cork

Fun, fast and easy recipes for kids by Annabel Karmel

Our first introduction to Annabel Karmel was through her weaning recipes, and great ideas for toddlers and fussy kids, but her food empire has grown to include digital weaning courses, healthy ready-meals and her range of best-selling books.

Just published is a new family cookbook filled with easy-to-make recipes to get kids and adults cooking together. Find child-friendly, nutritionally balanced ideas such as Hidden Vegetable Bolognese, stir fries and kebabs with recipes for every meal of the day alongside sweet treats and snacks. You’ll also find swaps for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan versions making it easier for children with specific needs.

The Fun, Fast & Easy Children's Cookbook costs €13.50 at annabelkarmel.com

Up the style stakes with THE OUTNET’s menswear launch

THE OUTNET launches menswear

Fashion mavens have been aware for the past decade that THE OUTNET is a great source of desirable past-season luxury womenswear.

Just launched on the website however, the slick new menswear section has been designed to allow customers to move seamlessly between womenswear and menswear with up to 70% off brands such as Alexander McQueen, Rag & Bone, Kenzo, North Face, Adidas, Etro, Zegna and Marni. From streetwear to suiting, footwear to accessories, this is a hot new destination for designer labels at a fraction of their original price.

Maeve Binchy’s ‘Circle of Friends’ takes to the stage

Gordon Snell, with Roseanna Purcell (centre) who will play Benny, Juliette Crosbie (left) who will play Nan and Aisling Kearns who will play Eve, in Maeve Binchy’s Circle of Friends presented by Breda Cashe Productions in association with The Gaiety Theatre.

Maeve Binchy remains one of Ireland’s favourite storytellers with works including Light a Penny Candle, The Lilac Bus, Silver Wedding and Tara Road. While the 1995 film version of Binchy’s novel Circle of Friends famously starred Minnie Driver, the story now takes to the stage with a cast that includes Roseanna Purcell as Benny ‘Bernadette’ Hogan, Juliette Crosbie as Nan Mahon and Aisling Kearns as Eve Malone.

It runs from April 13-16 at the Lime Tree Theatre in Limerick (tickets via Limetree Theatre); and from April 20-May 14 at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (tickets via Ticketmaster)

Indulgent Easter treats at the Imperial Hotel

Cork's Imperial Hotel has once again thought outside of the Easter basket in dreaming up a fun and indulgent package for guests.

Cork’s Imperial Hotel has created a tempting ‘Grace and the Chocolate Factory’ package for Easter — drawing inspiration from Roald Dahl’s chocolate-themed classic and the hotel’s famous past guest Princess Grace of Monaco. Giant sweets, chocolate bonbons and golden tickets will set the scene in the hotel lobby while the menus have been given a chocolatey makeover too.

The team of pastry chefs has collaborated with hotel artist in residence, Ethan Desmond, to create an afternoon tea inspired by the Tim Burton movie. Across the hotel you’ll find more chocolatey treats including cocktails, desserts and the ‘ChocoCocoon’ and ‘Chocolate Wrapsody’ treatments at the Escape Spa.

Visit imperialhotelcork.com/graceandthechocolatefactory or call 021 427 4040

Woodie’s Kitchen Design Hub at the Ideal Home Show this weekend

The Tolka Kitchen by Woodies. The Woodies Kitchen Design Hub is at the Ideal Home Show this weekend

If you’re visiting the Ideal Home Show at Dublin’s RDS this weekend then pop by the Woodie’s Kitchen Design Hub to be inspired by the latest kitchen trends and design innovations.

Woodie’s design consultants are there all weekend to discuss everything from on-trend colours to smart storage solutions, contemporary and classic designs to the best worktops for your kitchen.

Most importantly, when it comes to what can be a costly project, visitors to the Design Hub can avail of an Ideal Homes Show offer and receive a discount of 25% on their kitchen order (Ts&Cs apply).

The Betty Ann Norton Collection at auction

Betty Anne Norton: effects up for auction from the 6th

Theatre legend and educator Betty Anne Norton, founder of the eponymous theatre school, was an avid collector with an excellent eye for the eclectic and the international. Having passed away in June 2020, O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms will hold an auction of Norton's effects including fine jewellery, designer clothing and interior pieces.

An important influence on the world of Irish theatre and culture, Norton’s legacy includes scores of creative people whose talent she nurtured including Moya Doherty, Jim Culleton, Emma Donoghue and Claudia Carroll.

Fashion lovers will be interested in pieces by Ib Jorgensen, Thomas Wolfangel and Mary Gregory, while magpies will appreciate the beautiful opals and emeralds - not to mention the delightful Chopard dress watch. You’ll also find silver, collectables and furniture from the Victorian era to the modern day. The sale will be hosted as a 48-hour online auction on April 6.