Weekend Loves: Springtime tablescaping; easy makeup; and scents from Cork's Sómas

Personal shopping stylists and suites at Kildare Village

Kildare Village has just launched three luxurious new personal shopping suites — designed by international interior designer David Thomas and guaranteed to elevate your shopping experience at the village.

The service is further enhanced by the expert advice of some of Ireland’s most experienced personal stylists — Jess Colivet, Cathy O’Connor and Sinéad Kelly — with the service overseen by style expert Clara Halpin.

Services include tailored shopping experiences, 40-minute colour analysis appointments and style masterclasses for groups.

Book a slot for yourself and your mum or a group of friends by emailing personalshopping@kildarevillage.com

Heavenly scents by Sómas

Sómas: black fig room mist €23

Cork brand Sómas gets its name from the Irish word for ‘ease’ or ‘comfort’ — and the array of home and body products on offer certainly reflects trends around self-care and home comfort.

We particularly love the Black Fig & Vetiver products including the relaxing sweet almond body oil (€25 plus shipping) as well as the room mist which combines the sweetness of fig with the sharpness of vetiver and warm cedarwood

€23 plus shipping

somasstudio.com

Set your table for Spring with Signature Editions

Spring in Bloom: Signature Editions

If you’re already planning your Easter tablescape or seeking a beautifully presented gift for someone who loves to entertain, then Signature Editions is a great place to start.

Brand founder, Maria Reidy, has just launched her ‘Spring in Bloom’ collection which uses layers of seasonal colours and textures to create a striking Springtime table. Here you’ll find gorgeous items including her custom-made Irish linen tablecloth in lilac (€180) and coral stripe Irish linen napkins (set of 6 for €120).

For the ultimate Easter table, pair these Irish linens with the Signature Editions Italian linen placemats, some colourful vases and the taper or twist candles.

signature-editions.ie



Hassle-free make-up by Up Cosmetics

Up Cosmetics, Pippa O'Connor

Now that life is getting back to normal for many, and schedules are becoming busier, the quick and easy make-up solutions from Irish brand Up Cosmetics could be the time-saving products you need.

L aunched in December 2020 by Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Úna Tynan, the range includes a lovely Cream Blush in a mirrored compact which can be applied with the fingertips for an instant glow (€20) as well as the handy Brownie 5-Second Eye Cream Shadow which can be applied with a sweep of the finger or blended with a brush (€16).

upcosmetics.com

Immerse yourself in art at Van Gogh Dublin

Van Gogh Dublin — An Immersive Journey, at the RDS in May

If your Mammy is an art lover then why not treat her to the fantastic ‘Van Gogh Dublin — An Immersive Journey’ coming to the RDS this May? Using AI technology, the 20,000 square foot light and sound show allows visitors to immerse themselves in the artist’s most famous works so it feels like the ' artwork is a living, breathing thing' according to project director Jillian Wilson.

The experience includes three other multi-sensory exhibitions of digital art — some of which currently feature in the Atelier des Lumières in Paris.

Tickets cost €28.14 for adults and €17.19 for children with discounts available for additional children and senior citizens.

vangoghdublin.com

Ditch the plastic with a Mother reusable coffee cup

Mother coffee cup

You’ve probably seen the range of Mother reusable bottles before but did you know that the Irish brand now sells a range of reusable coffee cups too?

Designed in Ireland, and made from recycled and recyclable materials, the cups are made from double-insulated steel with a plastic lid, will keep coffee warm for up to three hours — and one tree is planted for every cup sold.

With more than 20,000 takeaway cups disposed of every hour in Ireland, according to the brand, we're reaching for the refillable option. €35.

motherreusables.com



