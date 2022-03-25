Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30

Lidl's Deluxe One in a Million Bouquet, €24.99, would go down well. In stores Friday.
When these shrivel up and wilt, your good deed will live on as a portion of each €10 sale goes to Tesco's Temple Street Children's Hospital. In stores now.
It's the perfect time for a fresh bunch of tulips. This €4.99 bunch from Aldi is available in lilac, pink or yellow. In stores now.
Supervalu have a couple of nice options in stores Sunday. The Aqua set is our favourite, €22.
Lilies always add a touch of elegance to any bouquet, and this €14.99 Deluxe Rose & Lily bunch from Lidl looks like it cost you a lot more. In stores Thursday.
There is still time to order a bunch from teleflorist.ie. This gorgeous bouquet contains a mix of pink and white alstroemeria and pink fushiana roses, €29.99 for the regular size.