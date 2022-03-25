Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30

Get mam a bunch for as little as €4.99 in your local supermarket 
Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30

Mother's Day Flowers from Aldi

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Nicole Glennon

One in a Million

Deluxe One in a Million Bouquet from Lidl €24.99
Deluxe One in a Million Bouquet from Lidl €24.99

Lidl's Deluxe One in a Million Bouquet, €24.99, would go down well. In stores Friday.

Doing some good 

Tesco's Mother's Day Temple Street Bouquet €10
Tesco's Mother's Day Temple Street Bouquet €10

When these shrivel up and wilt, your good deed will live on as a portion of each €10 sale goes to Tesco's Temple Street Children's Hospital. In stores now.

Terrific tulips

Mother’s Day Tulips €4.99 from Aldi
Mother’s Day Tulips €4.99 from Aldi

It's the perfect time for a fresh bunch of tulips. This €4.99 bunch from Aldi is available in lilac, pink or yellow. In stores now.

Super Sunday 

A selection of Supervalu's Mother's Day flowers
A selection of Supervalu's Mother's Day flowers

Supervalu have a couple of nice options in stores Sunday. The Aqua set is our favourite, €22.

Lovely lilies

Lidl Deluxe Rose &amp; Lily Bouquet €14.99
Lidl Deluxe Rose & Lily Bouquet €14.99

Lilies always add a touch of elegance to any bouquet, and this €14.99 Deluxe Rose & Lily bunch from Lidl looks like it cost you a lot more. In stores Thursday.

Pink dreams

Paradise bunch from teleflorist.ie. From €29.99
Paradise bunch from teleflorist.ie. From €29.99

There is still time to order a bunch from teleflorist.ie. This gorgeous bouquet contains a mix of pink and white alstroemeria and pink fushiana roses, €29.99 for the regular size.

Read More

Love you, mam — 16 Irish gifts to give on Mother's Day

More in this section

Orange crush: 13 ways to wear the most vibrant colour of the season Orange crush: 13 ways to wear the most vibrant colour of the season
Keeping mum: 10 fashion-forward gifts to get this Mother's Day to suit any style Keeping mum: 10 fashion-forward gifts to get this Mother's Day to suit any style
They don't fit like they used to Life Hack: Can showering in your too-tight jeans make them mould to a perfect fit?
Mother's Day
Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30

Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik: is this the most unlikely fashion pairing ever?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices