Spoil mother dearest with lovely home-grown treats this Mother's Day
Love you, mam — 16 Irish gifts to give on Mother's Day

You Deserve It, Mum from Faerly

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 19:00
Nicole Glennon

1. You deserve it, Mum

Eco-conscious online retailers Faerly.ie have a number of stunning gift box selections for Mother’s Day. The You Deserve It gift box is priced at €65 and features a range of Irish goodies include a candle, hand cream and chocolate. Shop at faerly.ie.

2. Breakfast in bed

Kilruddery House hamper

Treat your mum to a luxurious breakfast in bed with this delightful hamper from Kilruddery House which includes prosecco and freshly baked Killruddery scones and jam. Priced at €90, visit kilruddery.com

3. A mother and daughter day

The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Co. Tipperary

There are lots of gorgeous spa offers around the country like the Ultimate Mother and Daughter Treatment at The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Co. Tipperary which includes a side by side aroma salt bath followed by a full body massage. Currently, on offer for €105pp, see spas.ie 

GROUND Grá Mná
4. Grá mná

Celebrate the nourishing and giving quality of women and mother nature with Cork-based GROUND's signature Peat Face Mask and Grounding Essential Oil. €40, see groundwellbeing.com

5. The wooden spoon

Wooden spoon from Weird Watercolours

Wexford-based card company WeirdWatercolours have come up with a fun add-on to their oh-so-Irish mother’s day cards - a miniature wooden spoon. It comes with helpful instructions on how it is not to be used. Cards €3.90, miniature wooden spoon €4.10, see weirdwatercolours.com.

6.Scrub-a-dub-dub

Black Fig & Vetiver Salt Vitamin E scrub from Sómas

The Black Fig & Vetiver Salt Vitamin E scrub from Sómas in Cork sounds simply stunning. €29, from somasstudio.com.

7. The wine opener

The Wine Opener
Opening a bottle of wine has never been so easy with this clever gadget from mother-and-daughter duo Mary and Sophie Leahy. €45, see thewineopener.ie.

8. Some woman 

Helen James Considered Some Woman Mug
There are some lovely bits in Dunnes Stores you can pick up along with the weekly shop. The Helen James Considered Some Woman For One Woman Mug, €5, is high on our list. 

9. Pretty in pink

Mother's Day Poppy Lane gift box

The framed photo adds a personal touch to this luxurious Mother’s Day gift box from poppylane.ie, €60

10. M A M M Y

Wordle card

The perfect card for your wordle-obsessed mother. €3 from missleelasassafras.com.

11. Marian's latest 

Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes
All Mammies love Marian Keyes. Pick up her latest book Again, Rachel in all bookshops — and lots of supermarkets too. Just make sure she hasn't already got it! 

12. Because you're amazing

Because you're amazing gift set

Says it all really. €45, visit thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

13. Buíochas

The Buíochas-Gratitude package from The Irish Parcel Company

We've fallen in love with 5th year student Cormac Delaney's The Irish Parcel Company, where every package comes lovingly wrapped, entwined and stamped with a red wax seal evoking memories of old. His Mother's Day offering, Buíochas - Gratitude, includes a host of gorgeous products from places along the Wild Atlantic Way like Wild Orchard Pink Cloudy Lemonade, The Moher Soap Company Body Scrub, Koko Kinsale Milk Chocolate Bar and Inchydoney Soap. €45, see, irishparcelcompany.com.

14. Make it personal

Sculpted by Aimee personalised make-up bag set

Sculpted By Aimmee's personalised makeup travel bag gift set includes a Golden Highlight Full Face Edit palette, Beauty Base in Rose Golden finish and Lip Duo in Naked, priced at €60. Shop at sculptedbyaimee.com.

15. Girls reunite

Girl's reunite package from €249 per room.

Send mum away with her friends with the lovely Girls Reunite package at The Killarney Towers Hotel. Package includes an overnight stay for two people sharing, breakfast, lunch, a three-course evening meal and a 10% discount on treatments in The Spa at Killarney Plaza Hotel. From €249 per room. See killarneytowers.com.

16. Home is where Mum is

Home is where Mum is gift set

This sweet gift box from Kilkenny Shop includes art from Belinda Northcote called ‘Home Tree Home’, a luxury beautifully fragranced candle from Newbridge Silverware and a box of chocolate truffles from Butlers. €80 from kilkennyshop.com.

