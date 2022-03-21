Love you, mam — 16 Irish gifts to give on Mother's Day

Eco-conscious online retailers Faerly.ie have a number of stunning gift box selections for Mother’s Day. The You Deserve It gift box is priced at €65 and features a range of Irish goodies include a candle, hand cream and chocolate. Shop at faerly.ie.
Kilruddery House hamper
The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Co. Tipperary
4. Grá mná
Celebrate the nourishing and giving quality of women and mother nature with Cork-based GROUND's signature Peat Face Mask and Grounding Essential Oil. €40, see groundwellbeing.com
Wooden spoon from Weird Watercolours
Black Fig & Vetiver Salt Vitamin E scrub from Sómas
Opening a bottle of wine has never been so easy with this clever gadget from mother-and-daughter duo Mary and Sophie Leahy. €45, see thewineopener.ie.
There are some lovely bits in Dunnes Stores you can pick up along with the weekly shop. The Helen James Considered Some Woman For One Woman Mug, €5, is high on our list.
Mother's Day Poppy Lane gift box
All Mammies love Marian Keyes. Pick up her latest book Again, Rachel in all bookshops — and lots of supermarkets too. Just make sure she hasn't already got it!
The Buíochas-Gratitude package from The Irish Parcel Company
Sculpted by Aimee personalised make-up bag set
Girl's reunite package from €249 per room.
Home is where Mum is gift set
