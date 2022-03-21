Bargain Hunter: Mother's Day bargains and a DryRobe dupe for less than €65

Mother’s Day bargains

With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for some great gifting bargains. Pop onto Boots.ie for some great skincare and beauty bargains like the Liz Earle Orange Flower Face and Body Collection for €41.50, worth €89.25 (only available online) which includes a 200ml bottle of the Orange Blossom Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, an Orange Blossom Botanical Body Cream 200ml, the Instant Boost Skin Tonic 200ml and two pure cotton cloths.

Lacura Self Heating Eye Masks from Aldi, €5.99

Aldi also has some cheap and cheerful gifting solutions in stores this week. For mums who love a bit of pampering, a hamper could be easily made up with the Lacura Fizzy Foamy Bath Bomb (€2.29), a Hotel Collection Mother’s Day Reed Diffuser (€4.99), Lacura Self Heating Eye Mask, set of 5 (€5.99) and the 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase (€24.99). You can pick up luxury mother’s day cards from €2.49, large mother’s day gift bags from €1.99 and mother’s day bottle bags from €1.29.

The air fryer

This Tower Air Fryer is going for €49.99 in Lidl

Have you escaped the humble oil-less chip so far? Fear not, there’s another air fryer on sale in Lidl this week, so your greasy chipper chips will soon be no more. The Tower Air Fryer is going for €49.99, RRP €109.99. A bargain, it has to be said.

Plush pooch

Emerald Scalloped Pet Chair, €54.99 from Aldi

Save €10 on BEDDIES small dog beds at Petmania right now, with the waterproof and non-waterproof versions both going for €19.99 (RRP €29.99). Or treat your pupper to a luxury velvet pet chair from Aldi. We’re obsessed with the Emerald Scalloped Pet Chair, €54.99.

Sea swimmers