Bargain Hunter: Mother's Day bargains and a DryRobe dupe for less than €65

Plus, we’re obsessed with the Emerald Scalloped Pet Chair from Aldi
There are lots of bargains in this week's Bargain Hunter

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

Mother’s Day bargains 

The Liz Earle Orange Flower Face and Body Collection is €41.50 at Boots.ie
With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for some great gifting bargains. Pop onto Boots.ie for some great skincare and beauty bargains like the Liz Earle Orange Flower Face and Body Collection for €41.50, worth €89.25 (only available online) which includes a 200ml bottle of the Orange Blossom Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, an Orange Blossom Botanical Body Cream 200ml, the Instant Boost Skin Tonic 200ml and two pure cotton cloths.

Lacura Self Heating Eye Masks from Aldi, €5.99
Aldi also has some cheap and cheerful gifting solutions in stores this week. For mums who love a bit of pampering, a hamper could be easily made up with the Lacura Fizzy Foamy Bath Bomb (€2.29), a Hotel Collection Mother’s Day Reed Diffuser (€4.99), Lacura Self Heating Eye Mask, set of 5 (€5.99) and the 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase (€24.99). You can pick up luxury mother’s day cards from €2.49, large mother’s day gift bags from €1.99 and mother’s day bottle bags from €1.29.

The air fryer 

This Tower Air Fryer is going for €49.99 in Lidl
Have you escaped the humble oil-less chip so far? Fear not, there’s another air fryer on sale in Lidl this week, so your greasy chipper chips will soon be no more. The Tower Air Fryer is going for €49.99, RRP €109.99. A bargain, it has to be said.

Plush pooch 

Emerald Scalloped Pet Chair, €54.99 from Aldi
Save €10 on BEDDIES small dog beds at Petmania right now, with the waterproof and non-waterproof versions both going for €19.99 (RRP €29.99). Or treat your pupper to a luxury velvet pet chair from Aldi. We’re obsessed with the Emerald Scalloped Pet Chair, €54.99.

Sea swimmers 

Home Store + More’s Body Go robe is reduced to €64.49

If you’re a sea swimming enthusiast but can’t justify the cost of the DryRobe, take a look at Home Store + More’s Body Go option. On sale for just €64.49 (reduced from €129.99) this robe features a waterproof coating to help keep you dry plus a fluffy fleece lining on the inside for extra warmth. The zip-up robe also features deep zip pockets and a hood for extra convenience and protection against the wind. Available in red and black. See homestoreandmore.ie 

