Weekend Loves: bright bandana bibs, Bridgerton, and Bloom from Gucci

World Down Syndrome Day: BabyBoo x The Daly Dish

Cork parents, graphic designers and authors of popular ‘The Daly Dish’ books, Gina and Karol Daly have teamed up with fellow Cork business BabyBoo to create a brilliant new range of bandana bibs in support of The Down Syndrome Centre.

In time for World Down Syndrome Day this coming Monday, the couple have created five new designs — €1 from the sale of which will go to benefit children like their son Gene who are supported by The Down Syndrome Centre.

The organic cotton bibs are available in both small and large sizes and priced from €5. babyboo.ie

Dearest Reader… Bridgerton set to thrill again as season two launches

Bridgerton on Netflix, season 2 from March 25, 2022

We don't know about you but we’re waiting with bated breath for the next instalment of Shondaland's Bridgerton starring Ireland’s own Nicola Coughlan as the mysterious Lady Whistledown. The second season of the much loved scandalous period drama follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. Kate soon discovers that true love is not high on Anthony’s agenda but will her verbal sparring with Anthony bring them closer together?

Launches Friday, March 25 on Netflix.

Leap into Spring with Gucci Bloom

Gucci Bloom EDT 50ml €84

The newest scent from Gucci has just launched with a campaign that features Anjelica Huston, Florence Welch, Jodie Turner-Smith and Susie Cave.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette, is the latest addition to the Gucci Bloom story and stays true to the essence of the original perfume with notes of jasmine, tuberose and rangoon creeper along with neroli accord. A beautiful perfume as the days grow warmer.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette. 50ml €84. 100ml €114

Available now at Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Shaws, McCauleys and CH Chemists nationwide and online.

How to French Country

This gorgeous new book by Australian francophile, interior designer, cook and stylist Sara Silm is not just filled with beautiful imagery of her home in the French countryside but is an enjoyable and informative read too. Drawn from her own experience of renovating a ‘petit chateau’ or ‘maison de maître’ in the foothills of the Pyrenees in southwest France, it is a readable guide to the colours, textures and tastes of the French countryside.

Stylishly presented with beautiful photographs throughout, discover colour palettes drawn from her environs, tips with paint, paper and pattern, and seasonal French recipes to imbue your home with considered French style.

How to French Country. Thames & Hudson. Hardback. UK £30. thamesandhudson.com

Move happy with Laura Whitmore x Dare 2b

Laura Whitmore x Dare2b

This week sports brand Dare 2b launched its new #MoveHappy campaign with Irish broadcaster and author Laura Whitmore.

The Laura Whitmore SS22 edit includes 22 new pieces in pastel pink, lavender and complementary neutral tones. The range includes sports bras, tops, squat-proof leggings and outdoor jackets as well as customer favourites such as the ‘Mantra’ sports bra and ‘Influential’ tights.

Swimwear appears in the collection for the first time and includes bikinis and swimsuits such as the ‘Makes Waves’ swimsuit which features inner support and which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The range runs from size 6 to 20. Find out more at dare2b.com

Arnotts launches Spring Summer collection

Arnotts Spring Summer: Midi dress. Selected Femme. €100

Arnotts has just launched its SS22 collection with 10 new brands arriving this season including Kitri, Olivia Rubin, Good American, Nudie Jeans and Elena Miro.

The new collection features an optimistic feel with plenty of florals and colour as special occasions return as well as playful pieces perfect for summer holidays. Relaxed tailoring is a big trend this season and includes tonal palettes and slouchier shapes. Look to DAY Birger et Mikkelsen, Theory and Essentiel Antwerp as well as new Irish brand AndTate for great tailored shirts — perfect for the return to the office.

Available in-store and online at arnotts.ie.

Webdoctor — the online GP service

webdoctor.ie, the online GP service

Founded in 2014, doctors on the Irish-owned health platform Webdoctor.ie have conducted some 250,000 consultations since the business was launched.

Their recent research reveals that the contraceptive pill and hair loss solutions were two of the most sought after treatments last year as demand for online medical services grew by 20%. With confidential online consultations, many patients sought help for asthma, sexual health issues and weight management.

Services include video consultations with qualified GPs, online prescriptions and home testing kits for STIs, cholesterol and thyroid conditions.

webdoctor.ie