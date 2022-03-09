Dark debutante: fashion goes goth with these ten looks

It may be spring, but designers are looking to the dark side for inspiration.
This is all about embracing the glamorous side of black and bringing it through to your everyday wardrobe.
Take your cue from our own Simone Rocha, where the rock chick biker jacket is matched with a full tulle skirt.
This is gothic glam at its best.
Midnight sequins and navy bouclé bring the darkness into light as seen at Caoimhe Murphy.
Puff Piece: The trend worthy puff sleeve gives the LBD the dramatic effect it deserves, €275, Ganni.
Precious Cargo: Bring down the tough exterior of the black box bag with an adornment of pearls, £795, Simone Rocha.
French Connection: Break up an all-black outfit by donning the quintessential Parisian accessory, €135, Shrimps.
High Decorated: Stomp into spring in bejewelled Chelsea boots – match with a tulle skirt for glam goth style, €250, Kurt Geiger.
Sheer Delight: A subtle sheer shirt with pretty bows creates a look that is anything but boring, €48, River Island.
That’s A Wrap: A hint of florals give a springtime feel to the black midi skirt, €260, Rixo at Brown Thomas.
Opposites Attract: Subtle yet effective, a monochrome floral print brings an edge to your spring wardrobe, €345, The Kooples.
Glam Rock: Choose a leather corset for a rock ‘n’ roll take on the gothic glam look, €17.95, Zara.
Crowning Glories: Show off the dazzling effect of a punk meets gothic combination, €100, Vivienne Westwood at Zalando.