Dark debutante: fashion goes goth with these ten looks

Take your cue from our own Simone Rocha, where the rock chick biker jacket is matched with a full tulle skirt. 
Dark debutante: fashion goes goth with these ten looks

Navy wool bouclé coat, €495, and Midnight Sequin Dress, €400.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Paula Burns

It may be spring, but designers are looking to the dark side for inspiration. 

This is all about embracing the glamorous side of black and bringing it through to your everyday wardrobe. 

Take your cue from our own Simone Rocha, where the rock chick biker jacket is matched with a full tulle skirt. 

This is gothic glam at its best.

Get The Look: 

Navy wool bouclé coat, €495, and Midnight Sequin Dress, €400.
Navy wool bouclé coat, €495, and Midnight Sequin Dress, €400.

Midnight sequins and navy bouclé bring the darkness into light as seen at Caoimhe Murphy.

Puff Sleeve Dress, €275, Ganni
Puff Sleeve Dress, €275, Ganni

Puff Piece: The trend worthy puff sleeve gives the LBD the dramatic effect it deserves, €275, Ganni.

Black &amp; Pearl Bag, £795, Simone Rocha
Black & Pearl Bag, £795, Simone Rocha

Precious Cargo: Bring down the tough exterior of the black box bag with an adornment of pearls, £795, Simone Rocha.

Navy Check Beret, €135, Shrimps
Navy Check Beret, €135, Shrimps

French Connection: Break up an all-black outfit by donning the quintessential Parisian accessory, €135, Shrimps.

Jewelled Chelsea Boots, €250, Kurt Geiger
Jewelled Chelsea Boots, €250, Kurt Geiger

High Decorated: Stomp into spring in bejewelled Chelsea boots – match with a tulle skirt for glam goth style, €250, Kurt Geiger.

Black Animal Print Organza Shirt, €48, River Island
Black Animal Print Organza Shirt, €48, River Island

Sheer Delight: A subtle sheer shirt with pretty bows creates a look that is anything but boring, €48, River Island.

Floral Detail Wrap Skirt, €260, Rixo at Brown Thomas
Floral Detail Wrap Skirt, €260, Rixo at Brown Thomas

That’s A Wrap: A hint of florals give a springtime feel to the black midi skirt, €260, Rixo at Brown Thomas.

Black Floral Dress, €345, The Kooples
Black Floral Dress, €345, The Kooples

Opposites Attract: Subtle yet effective, a monochrome floral print brings an edge to your spring wardrobe, €345, The Kooples.

Faux Leather Corset, €17.95, Zara
Faux Leather Corset, €17.95, Zara

Glam Rock: Choose a leather corset for a rock ‘n’ roll take on the gothic glam look, €17.95, Zara.

Cross Earrings, €100, Vivienne Westwwod at Zalando
Cross Earrings, €100, Vivienne Westwwod at Zalando

Crowning Glories: Show off the dazzling effect of a punk meets gothic combination, €100, Vivienne Westwood at Zalando.

Read More

Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour

More in this section

Why Nike's hottest sneakers are going to be harder to find — and more expensive Why Nike's hottest sneakers are going to be harder to find — and more expensive
Three Beautiful Diverse Girls Posing together, smiling and looking at camera. Skin Nerd: How to properly exfoliate your skin 
Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour
#Unwind
<p>Floral patterns are in bloom this season.</p>

In bloom: fourteen ways to wear florals

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices