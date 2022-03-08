Skin Nerd: How to properly exfoliate your skin 

Are you ready for a new season? I cannot wait for a hint of warmer weather to reach our shores and to be able to shed some of the multiple layers of clothing I have become accustomed to during the winter. Although the thought of revealing more skin can leave some hoomans anxious, a good exfoliating routine can help to prep your skin and boost your confidence. Soft, smooth skin is always a skin goal, but springtime can bring a collective sense of renewal and is an ideal time to shed the dead skin cells that have been accumulating over the colder months.

Thankfully, exfoliating the skin appears to be a task many of us enjoy, with facial exfoliators noted as the third biggest growing skincare segment in 2021.* If not done to excess, this boosts our skin health in many ways. As we age, the skin cell turnover cycle slows down, and we need to exfoliate to help decongest our pores and shed any dead cells that are dulling our glow. Freshly exfoliated skin looks healthier and brighter and helps the skin to absorb any products applied afterwards more effectively.

So how can we adopt a skin-healthy exfoliating routine for spring?

Facial exfoliation

The first step is to consider what type of exfoliator you are going to use. A skin-respectful way to boost cell renewal is via chemical exfoliators, which work by chemically dissolving the glue that hold the cells together. After, with the use of a cloth or Cleanse Off Mitt the skin cells can be easily removed.

Types of chemical exfoliators include AHA’s (water soluble acids such as lactic acid and glycolic acid), BHA’s (oil soluble acids such as salicylic acid) and enzymes. I recommend these types of exfoliators over physical (manual) exfoliants such as scrubs, devices, and uncontrolled microdermabrasion treatments, which work by physically exfoliating the skins surface cells by manual abrasion. Although a popular form of exfoliating the skin, these can be abrasive and can cause microtears on the surface of the skin.

Alpha-hydroxy acids are renowned for their brightening benefits and may suit a more dry, dehydrated and mature skin types. As BHA’s are oil soluble, an exfoliating product featuring salicylic acid is ideal for acne prone hoomans. The hero ingredient works from the bottom of the pore upwards and helps to decongest as well as calm inflammation.

A targeted, active cleanser that includes exfoliating acids or enzymes will allow for a more controlled mode of exfoliating. This will encourage your skin to exfoliate itself and clear up any dead skin cells by dissolving the bonds keeping them attached to the surface of the skin. I recommend using an exfoliating cleanser every second to third night – remember it is important not to overdo it with exfoliating! A weekly exfoliating treatment or face mask can also be used if your goal is brighter, less congested skin but remember to check manufacturers guidelines. I recommend IMAGE Ageless Total Facial Cleanser, which utilises glycolic acid to brighten your complexion.

Body care

There are lots of ways to get smoother skin across the body. Many brands offer area-specific formulations such as hand scrubs, foot masks and even exfoliating scalp treatments. It is best to take an extra gentle approach to delicate areas such as the chest and neck and see if you can use your facial exfoliation products in these areas. Options for less sensitive areas include:

Dry brushing

Gently run a dry brush over dry skin and towards your heart to get your blood pumping as well as to remove dead skin. This massage technique is said to help boost circulation and lymphatic drainage. Start at your feet and work your way upwards for best results, as this works to boost circulation towards the heart. Repeat before getting in the shower to wash away the dry skin you have removed. Follow with a soothing serum or moisturiser.

Body mask

If you suffer from body acne, try a mask including salicylic acid, whilst vitamin A is ideal If you have keratosis pilaris (patches of small, hard bumps on areas such as your thighs and arms.) Vitamin A encourages the skin to regulate itself by speeding up cell proliferation and exfoliating the top layer of skin, which can help to give a smoother result.

* Source: NPD Decision Key, WFSK, 12 m/e Apr 21 Value Sales Ttl WFS + Sets: -19.0%

Nerdie Pick

This rejuvenating powerhouse of a facial mask not only promotes clarity and feeds the skin intensive nourishment but also supports imbalances within the epidermal flora through the skin's microorganisms. Including eight strains of live bacteria culture, this product works to restore the natural biome in a powder form within a bath or can be mixed with water into a paste to allow the hemp protein and antioxidants to heal any irritation. To use, mix one teaspoon with a small amount of water and blend into a smooth paste. Apply evenly to the face and neck and leave for 5 -10 minutes. Loosen the mask and massage for a further minute before removing any residue with warm water and follow with serum or moisturiser.