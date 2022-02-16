Earn your stripes: 14 ways to wear animal-print fashion

With restrictions having loosened, it’s apt that animal prints are populating the style terrain.
This season, expect colourful iterations of zebras, leopards, giraffes, and tigers to heed the call of the wild.
On the hunt for something new?We’ve got twelve ways to add creature features to your closet.
Leopard print jacket, €69.99; leopard print leggings, €39.99, H&M Studio @ H&M
Clouded leopard skirt, Whistles, €129
Ganni cheetah jacquard midi dress, My Theresa, €245
Giraffe print cotton and silk shirt, Massimo Dutti, €59.95
H&M Studio leopard print top, H&M, €49.99
Responsible 'Inez' abstract tiger midi dress, Whistles, €195
Mixed animal print bag, River Island, €47
Mixed animal print dress, River Island, €60
Responsible giraffe print shirt, Whistles, €99
Tiger print bag, Zara, €19.95
Tortoiseshell print sunglasses, & Other Stories, €29
Zebra print ballet flats, Zara, €29.95
Zebra print mom jeans, Mango, €39.99
Zebra print shirt, Mango, €39.99
- LOW-KEY SAVAGE: Make the everyday exotic by adding an animal print accessory like sunglasses, shoes or a bag.
- SPLICE IT UP: Look to brands like H&M Studio and Rixo for unique twists like floral and animal print pattern splicing.
- TAME THE BEAST: Make one animal print piece the focus of your look with the help of calm basics in neutral colours.
- NATURAL BALANCE: Balance the strength of an animal print with discrete details like a midi hemline, long sleeves and fuss-free silhouettes.