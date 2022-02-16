Earn your stripes: 14 ways to wear animal-print fashion

With restrictions having loosened, it’s apt that animal prints are populating the style terrain.

This season, expect colourful iterations of zebras, leopards, giraffes, and tigers to heed the call of the wild.

On the hunt for something new?We’ve got twelve ways to add creature features to your closet.

GET THE LOOK:

Leopard print jacket, €69.99; leopard print leggings, €39.99, H&M Studio @ H&M

Clouded leopard skirt, Whistles, €129

Ganni cheetah jacquard midi dress, My Theresa, €245

Giraffe print cotton and silk shirt, Massimo Dutti, €59.95

H&M Studio leopard print top, H&M, €49.99

Responsible 'Inez' abstract tiger mdi dress, Whistles, €195

Mixed animal print bag, River Island, €47

Mixed animal print dress, River Island, €60

Responsible giraffe print shirt, Whistles, €99

Tiger print bag, Zara, €19.95

Tortoise shell print sunglasses, & Other Stories, €29

Zebra print ballet flats, Zara, €29.95

Zebra print mom jeans, Mango, €39.99

Zebra print shirt, Mango, €39.99

