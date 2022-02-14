Bargain Hunter: Noise-cancelling headphones, a staple waterproof coat and €15 champagne 

Green Spaces

If, like us, every snake, spider and monstera plant you purchase seems to shrivel up and die despite your best efforts — it might be time to admit defeat and go artificial. Luckily, artificial plants have really come on in the past couple of years, and none of your Instagram followers will be able to tell the difference. Pop down to Home Store + More this week to save on a range of artificial greenery including the 56cm artificial Aloe Vera Plant In Grey Tile Pot (now €17.49, was €34.99) and the 30cm Artificial Plant (now €3.99, was €7.99). We also love the Lavender Metal Jug Planter (now €4.99, was €8.99) which is perfect for brightening up any windowsill.

Bargain bubbles

Pierre Darcys Champagne Brut (75 cl) is reduced down to €15 in Supervalu today

If you like the finer things in life, it might be worth a spin into Supervalu today where Pierre Darcys Champagne Brut (75 cl) is reduced down to €15 (originally €29.99). But be quick... the deal ends tonight. While you're there, you can pick up a meal for two for just €10 with their Dine in For 2 offer (includes 1 main, 2 sides & 1 dessert). Offer ends Feb 16.

Sounds Good

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

If you’ve found yourself back in noisy open-plan offices this month, you might be looking to invest in a pair of good noise-cancelling headphones. The Bose Noise cancelling Headphones 700 are a pricey option at their RRP of €399.95, but they are currently on offer on bose.ie for €329.95. Still not cheap, but a worthy investment if you’re someone who struggles to focus in a noisy environment.

QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones are currently reduced to €199.95 from bose.ie

The brand’s QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones are also reduced, now €199.95 (down from €249.95). Despite the product name, these are actually earphones. As well as their noise-cancelling capability, the earphones also feature an Aware mode option which allows you to press a button to tune back in to your surroundings without having to remove your earphones, while the inline microphone and remote let you switch easily to calls. For a more affordable option, try JBL’s Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, currently €10 off its usual price at €119 in DID Electrical stores.

Rainy season

Women's Remina Waterproof Insulated Parka Jacket, €38.95, Regatta

Is it just us, or does February seem to think it’s part of the winter season? It seems like it’s only getting colder and wetter despite the fact we’re moving in to spring, so we were delighted to find this amazing deal in Regatta on the Women’s Remina Waterproof Insulated Parka Jacket. Available in 10 shades, the jacket features Regatta’s Isotex 5000 fabric to see off rainfall while the Thermoguard insulation will keep you nice and toasty. At just €38.95, reduced down from €130, it’s an absolute steal too.

Get crafty

Hinkler Crafting Kit from Aldi

Some lovely crafting kits landed in Aldi stores yesterday which would make for a great screen-free evening of activity with the kids. The Hinkler Craft Making kits (€5.99) feature candle, soap, bath bomb, crochet, greenery wreath, macramé rope and paper flower crafting varieties, while the Bookoli kits (also priced at €5.99) feature pottery, tie dye, lip balm and rainbow factory varieties.

Calming CBD

ove Hemp CBD Oil Natural 3000mg 30ml half price at Boots.ie

If you’ve been meaning to try out CBD oil for some time but have been dissuaded by the prohibitive price of many oils, you may want to check out boots.ie this week where a number of Love Hemp products are half price. Products in the offer include Love Hemp CBD Oil Natural 3000mg 30ml (was €117, now €58.50), Love Hemp CBD Oil Natural 1200mg 30ml (was €65, now €32.50) and the Love Hemp CBD Spray Cherry 600mg 30ml (was €117, now €58.50). All products contain zero THC and are gluten free and vegan.