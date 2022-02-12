Weekend Loves: Floral footwear, ethical fashion and meaningful jewellery

You Are What You Wear

YAWUW is an acronym for YOU ARE WHAT U WEAR — a new brand founded by designer Angela O’Donnell who is dedicated to creating clothing in an ethical and sustainable manner. The brand’s capsule collection is a range of casual activewear using certified 100% recycled or organic textiles.

YAWUW launched less than two months ago but has already secured its first international retailer and plans are afoot to launch more innovative high tech activewear this year.

Their organic cotton and recycled polyester sweatshirt, is ethically produced in England (€135). A tree is planted in Ireland by ReforestNation when you buy one of these sweatshirts.

yawuw.com

Floral footwear for happy feet

Love Shack Fancy collaboration with Barbara Bennett

If you’re already a fan of cult retro/ romantic US brand Love Shack Fancy then you’ll be tickled pink by the brand’s collaboration with young Irish artist and designer Barbara Bennett. The brand found her on Instagram and asked her to paint her interpretation of their seasonal prints onto Nike Mid Blazer 77s — a trainer style that’s currently trending Stateside. The first batch sold out immediately and she’s currently working on three SS22 designs which will be available at new stores opening in the coming months.

Keep an eye on the Love Shack Fancy Instagram account (@loveshackfancy) for your chance to purchase a pair of these limited edition beauties or follow Bennett at @babsttenneb for more temptation.

Romantic meals at home with Avoca

Avoca Valentine's dine in meal

If a restaurant on Valentine’s night is really not your scene or you’re still erring on the side of caution when it comes to eating out, then Avoca’s dine-in menu might be the perfect solution to a great Valentine's dinner at home.

The meal includes starters such as wild mushroom and truffle risotto or fishcakes, with choices such as fillet steaks, Malaysian chicken satay or aubergine melanzana for mains. Each main course comes with a side dish, while for dessert there’s a fresh lemon posset or a succulent chocolate mousse.

Available in Avoca Food Markets now. €27.95

avoca.com

Freewheeling with Alan Ardiff

Free Wheeling by Alan Ardiff

It’s not quite a bicycle made for two but we still love this ‘Free Wheeling’ pendant by Alan Ardiff who specialises in kinetic jewellery meaning the wheels actually move around. The piece is made in sterling silver with 18kt gold wheels and is perfect for when life is rolling happily along. €370

alanardiff.com

Capture your love song with Jando

Jando favourite song soundwave (All You Need is Love) framed medium is €120 and large is €250

Your favourite song, your wedding vows or a line of romantic poetry — the choice is yours when it comes to ‘Soundwaves’ by Irish brand JANDO.

Order directly from their website to customise a piece that’s unique to you. Each piece is printed in-house and you can even use the QR code to play the chosen sound and to link to your Spotify or streaming service.

Medium framed pieces (€120). Large framed prints (€250).

jandodesign.com

The book of love

Pure love book charm, miphologia

Lockets have long been a popular jewellery item thanks to their ability to carry precious trinkets such as herbs or potions.

This engraved locket by irreverent (and affordable) jewellery brand Miphologia features the words ‘pure love’ and would make a great gift. Wear on a chunky chain for a contemporary look. 18ct gold vermeil (€62)

miphologiajewelry.com

Go retro with Roberts for World Radio Day

Roberts Rambler

According to the UN, February 13 is World Radio Day —who knew?

If you want to get in on the action then check out this cute little portable ‘Rambler’ radio by iconic brand Roberts which also functions as an alarm clock and bluetooth speaker.

It costs €119.99 at Currys stores and online at currys.ie

We heart Irish fashion

Theo dress (cream heart) €243 Sisters

With date nights, racing, weddings and other occasions back on the agenda, boutiques around the country can’t keep dresses on the rails at the moment.

Two Irish sisters looking forward to a great summer after two years of restrictions are Caroline and Nicola Kilkenny whose Caroline Kilkenny and Sisters labels are sure to sell themselves this season as people seek great occasion wear again.

Pictured here is the very cute heart print ‘Theo’ dress (€243) part of the Sisters range for SS22. carolinekilkenny.com