Weekend Loves: new Missoni store; Chanel pop-ups; pretty houseplants; and customisable prints

Missoni opens at Kildare Village

Italian fashion and interiors brand Missoni has opened at Kildare Village. It’s Missoni's first standalone boutique in Ireland and visitors can expect a full brand experience with beautifully patterned clothing taking centre stage in the store which features all the gorgeous wallpaper and fabrics you’d expect.

The store’s muted hues serve as a backdrop to the vibrant and colourful womenswear, menswear, beachwear, accessories and home collections.

The new Missoni boutique at Kildare Village launches with pieces from the SS21 and FW20 collections, but really, these designs are timeless.

The Chanel pop up at Arnotts

Luxury launches

To celebrate the launch of No 1 de Chanel, Arnotts is hosting a pop up. Launched last Friday, expect complimentary skincare consultations, advice and gift options to showcase the new line. Think make up, skincare, and fragrance, all with red camellia extract at its core.

Our top buys? The Lip and Cheek Balm, guaranteed to brighten up your face (and your day), and standout scent, The L’Eau Rouge fragrance mist. It's a spritz of spring in a bottle. Live at Arnotts until February 21.

Plantae: aglaonema

Great ideas for plant lovers

Whether you’re a plant aficionado or seeking a thoughtful gift for someone who is, online plant store Plantae is a terrific place to start. Founded by a Spanish/ Irish couple last year, Plantae specialises in affordable house plants — both rare and familiar. And Plantae also sells pretty pots and plant-related gifts.

The Plantae website is very comprehensive with great tips to help you find the right plant for your space, taste or gardening skills level.

The plants are shipped via An Post with sustainable protective padding and acid-free tissue to cover the soil. We love their spotted begonias, cute little hoyas and striking marantas.

plantae.ie and @plantaedublin on Instagram and Facebook.

Adam’s Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers: ‘tutti frutti' gem-set, gold and diamond bracelet features carved ruby, sapphire and emerald leaves and beads, embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds throughout (estimate €7,000 - €8,000)

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend at Adam's

It might be worth holding off on the Valentine’s Day gift-giving to present this beauty to the one you love. The ‘tutti frutti' gem-set, gold and diamond bracelet features carved ruby, sapphire and emerald leaves and beads, embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds throughout (estimate €7,000 - €8,000).

You’ll find this piece among other exquisite jewellery items and watches in the next 'At Home' sale at Adam’s Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers, Tuesday, February 22 at 11am.

View the sale in the Adam’s salesroom on Stephen’s Green, Dublin, February 18-21.

Phone: 01 6760261 or adams.ie

The Perfect Match customisable A2 print by Larry Byrne from JamArtPrints.com €65

GAA-inspired print for a perfect match

A spin-off of his original Friendly Match print featuring Ireland’s GAA county colours, this new Perfect Match customisable print by artist Larry Byrne is available at Jam Art Prints.

The piece can be customised with names and GAA county colours of your choice, making it a personal piece to have in your home and an ideal wedding present too.

A2. Unframed. Digitally signed. Giclée (archival) print onto 260GSM Matt Ultra Paper. €65

jamartprints.com

Clo Chocolates

Stylish Sligo chocolates make the perfect gift

The eye-catching design of this packaging is reflected in the stylish chocolates within by Sligo chocolatier, Clo.

Founder, Clotilde Rambaud, has had a passion for all things sweet since childhood — learning the art of patisserie and chocolate-making and going on to create chocolates and patisseries for the Parisian Michelin Star restaurant La Table de Joel Robuchon.

The Clo range is handmade using the finest ingredients and includes The Clo Chocolate Collection (€28), the Boozy Truffles Collection (€32) and the Whiskey Truffle Experience (€35). Seriously some of the best chocolates in Ireland.

Find Clo at Le Fournil bakery in Sligo, stockists nationwide and at clochocolates.ie

Ladies and gentlemen, to whom it concerns... Pic: Feargal Quinn

'Eye on Nature' wildlife photography competition

Popular RTÉ presenter Derek Mooney was at the RTÉ Cork studio this week to launch the ‘Eye on Nature’ wildlife photography competition in association with Mooney Goes Wild and the National Botanic Gardens/ OPW.

Last year's competition saw more than 7,000 entries from amateur and professionals alike, with the competition being won by Larry Doherty.

This year, the competition will be judged by award-winning filmmaker, Anne Sommerfield; wildlife photographer, Mike Brown; and Matthew Jebb, director of Botanic Gardens of Ireland.

The winner will receive €1,000 and a trophy and have their photograph displayed along with the other 11 finalists at the National Botanic Gardens and OPW sites nationwide. The closing date is noon, March 4.

rte.ie/eyeonnature

Galentine's Afternoon Tea

Treat the girls to a galentine’s afternoon tea

The Cork International Hotel has launched a special Galentine’s Afternoon Tea where guests can treat themselves to pink-themed sweets and savoury bites for the month of February, 12.45pm to 4pm daily.

A collection service is also available to enjoy the experience at home.

The menu includes avocado salsa topped with quail egg on focaccia and flaked salmon with lemon cream cheese in a beetroot pinwheel, as well as a homemade chocolate brownie and a raspberry and lime posset.

The Galentine’s Afternoon Tea is €25 per adult. Pre-booking is essential for both dine-in and takeaway options.

Call 021 454 9800 for more information.