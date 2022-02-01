Skin Nerd: Do you have a thyroid condition? Here's how it could be changing your skin

If you are living with a thyroid condition, you are not alone. Thyroid disorders are incredibly common, with about one in 20 people suffering from a thyroid disorder* but did you know that they can influence the condition of the skin?

Without getting too nerdie, it makes sense that what is going on within the body can influence the condition of your skin on the outside and a classic example of this is presented by the functioning of the thyroid. The thyroid is an endocrine gland situated in the neck. It tends to be a part of the body we don’t think too much about unless we start having issues with its functioning and when we then realise what an important role it has within the body.

Your thyroid makes hormones that are secreted directly into the blood: thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones are necessary for all the cells in your body to work normally. The hormones that are secreted by the thyroid gland influence the metabolism of your body cells. In other words, it regulates the speed at which your body cells work. If too much of the thyroid hormones are secreted, the body cells work faster than normal, and you have hyperthyroidism.

On the other hand, if too little of the thyroid hormones are produced (known as hypothyroidism), the cells and organs of your body slow down. If you suffer from hypothyroidism, your heart rate, for example, is slower than normal and your intestines work sluggishly, so you can become constipated. Thyroid disorders mainly occur in women, although anybody of any sex or age can be affected.

My expertise lies within skincare rather than medicine, so I always recommend getting a medical professional to diagnose thyroid disorders. Having said that, both hyper and hypothyroid can go hand in hand with skin issues such as excessive dryness, facial flushing, and inflammation. Skin can become irritated, flakey and feel coarse. These conditions may also be associated with dry, brittle hair and changes in your sweat gland secretions.

To help combat these side effects, I recommend following a simple, stripped back routine including a mild, non-stripping cleanser to avoid causing any further irritation. Prioritise using products designed to boost hydration and relieve dryness like Skingredients Skin Good Fats (theskinnerd.com) which replaces natural ceramides that have been lost to our dry and parched skin. This product also includes the patented ingredient Drago calm®, which is an anti-itch ingredient that helps to soothe inflamed skin.

Some other recommended products include ASAP Super B Complex (€69.00, theskinnerd.com), which is fantastic for those with any redness and irritation, or equally for those with dry or dehydrated skin. Contains a high concentration of niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to boost collagen production and reduce pigmentation.

Also includes crosslinked hyaluronic acid, which provides five times the moisturising power and 50 times the moisture-retaining properties of traditional hyaluronic acid to seriously boost skin hydration. Zelens Power D Vitamin D Concentrate Serum, (€125.00, theskinnerd.com) is also great for those with dry or compromised skin. Enriched with squalene, which is derived from olive oil and mimics natural skin lipids, this restorative ingredient reinforces the skin barrier by replenishing lipids, preventing moisture loss and boosting skin's suppleness.

Sources:

* btf-thyroid.org

Nerdie Pick

Target signs of accelerated ageing with Kinvara Hyaluronic Youth Boost, a super pro-ageing product that can also be used around the mouth and brow areas. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, all skin types can benefit from this rock star ingredient’s natural plumping and healing properties. I also love that this contains soothing turmeric, which is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties and housed in an antioxidant rich gel of vitamin E, cucumber, and rosemary. Smooth on daily for calm, settled skin.

Kinvara Hyaluronic Youth Boost, €22.95, available from selected stores and boots.ie