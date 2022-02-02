How to wear psychedelic prints and the key pieces to add to your wardrobe

Here are ten ways to wear psychedelic styles
After two years of restrictions, we want every moment to be that bit brighter

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Tie-dye typically makes its cameo mid-summer – the provenance of sun-soaked holidays and living off the grid. 

This season expect its hippie roots to find expression in the everyday, from pleated skirts to modest button-downs, sheer polo necks and demure dresses. 

It’s not that psychedelia has been traded in for conformism. After two years of restrictions, it’s more a case making any and every moment that bit brighter. 

Feeling inspired? Embrace the new age with ten ways to wear psychedelic prints.

Enya Costa tie-dyed cotton-mesh top

Enya Costa tie-dyed cotton-mesh top, The Outnet, was €226; now €124
Enya Costa tie-dyed cotton-mesh top, The Outnet, was €226; now €124

Alice & Olivia ‘Katz’ tie-dyed plissé-satin midi skirt

Alice &amp; Olivia ‘Katz’ tie-dyed plissé-satin midi skirt, The Outnet, was €563; now €225
Alice & Olivia ‘Katz’ tie-dyed plissé-satin midi skirt, The Outnet, was €563; now €225

Dries Van Noten ‘Clavelly’ printed long sleeve shirt

Dries Van Noten ‘Clavelly’ printed long sleeve shirt, Brown Thomas, €470
Dries Van Noten ‘Clavelly’ printed long sleeve shirt, Brown Thomas, €470

'Elena' tie-dye silk midi dress

'Elena' tie-dye silk midi dress, Whistles, €325
'Elena' tie-dye silk midi dress, Whistles, €325

Dries Van Noten ‘Piscos’ printed straight leg jeans

Dries Van Noten ‘Piscos’ printed straight leg jeans, Brown Thomas, €455
Dries Van Noten ‘Piscos’ printed straight leg jeans, Brown Thomas, €455

Polo Ralph Lauren ombré cable knit sweater

Polo Ralph Lauren ombré cable knit sweater, Arnotts, €199
Polo Ralph Lauren ombré cable knit sweater, Arnotts, €199

Printed midi wrap dress

Printed midi wrap dress, &amp; Other Stories, €99
Printed midi wrap dress, & Other Stories, €99

Tie-dye synthetic Alpaca wool dress

Tie-dye synthetic Alpaca wool dress, Zara, €49.90
Tie-dye synthetic Alpaca wool dress, Zara, €49.90

Loewe ‘Paula's Ibiza’ tie-dye canvas bucket hat

Loewe ‘Paula's Ibiza’ tie-dye canvas bucket hat, My Theresa, €290
Loewe ‘Paula's Ibiza’ tie-dye canvas bucket hat, My Theresa, €290

Marc Jacobs mini ‘The Tote Bag’

Marc Jacobs mini ‘The Tote Bag’, Farfetch, €220
Marc Jacobs mini ‘The Tote Bag’, Farfetch, €220

STYLE NOTES:

  • LOOK SHARP: Balance colourful tie-dye with impeccable tailoring as seen at Dries Van Noten.
  • SHADE BRIGADE: Contrast bright ombré with preppy cable knit like Ralph Lauren.
  • FROCK BROKERS: & Other Stories and Whistles prove midi dresses make a discrete backdrop for psychedelic prints.
  • ANCHOR IT: Too retro? Create a quieter palette with a considered base of ecru, monochrome or navy.

