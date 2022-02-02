How to wear psychedelic prints and the key pieces to add to your wardrobe

Tie-dye typically makes its cameo mid-summer – the provenance of sun-soaked holidays and living off the grid.
This season expect its hippie roots to find expression in the everyday, from pleated skirts to modest button-downs, sheer polo necks and demure dresses.
It’s not that psychedelia has been traded in for conformism. After two years of restrictions, it’s more a case making any and every moment that bit brighter.
Feeling inspired? Embrace the new age with ten ways to wear psychedelic prints.
- LOOK SHARP: Balance colourful tie-dye with impeccable tailoring as seen at Dries Van Noten.
- SHADE BRIGADE: Contrast bright ombré with preppy cable knit like Ralph Lauren.
- FROCK BROKERS: & Other Stories and Whistles prove midi dresses make a discrete backdrop for psychedelic prints.
- ANCHOR IT: Too retro? Create a quieter palette with a considered base of ecru, monochrome or navy.