'It’s not even about selling clothes': Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman on launching a label

When Guy Berryman turned 40 three years ago, he began to contemplate his life and achievements.
It prompted Berryman to host a week-long showcase at the Paul Stolper Gallery in London where he conducted a series of talks, and the public could shop from the line.
(In 2022, he wants to continue building a community around the label which may include a club night: “It’s not even about selling clothes to anyone, we want people to have a good time.”) “I’m not just a face for the brand, I’m not just the guy fronting the cash. This was created by me specifically to be very hands-on in the design process,” he says.
While the pandemic stopped live events, Coldplay adjusted working practices to complete Music of the Spheres, their ninth studio album. The government-mandated lockdown meant Berryman spent time in his 19th century mansion in the Cotswolds — where he lives with fiancée, the Dutch model Keshia Gerrits and their two children Lucien and Bea, and his daughter Nico — labouring away at A/A/F and applying the finishing touches to an album that is up for a Grammy later this month.