Back to work: 9 wardrobe winners to impress coworkers on your return to the office

Have you heard? The office is making a comeback for spring 2022. Remote access and kitchen table conferences have had their moment.

With a phased return to physical workplaces, it’s time to reimagine what it looks like to dress for success. Fear not. This isn’t a radical career makeover. Consider it more of a mindset shift.

Where loungewear and waist-up dressing has been rescinded, in its place you’ll find hybrid solutions that co-opt comfort while ensuring you look the business. The best bit? Employing valued pieces that make life easier can act as an inner salve to calm the mind, focus thoughts, and mollify moods. What’s more, it can be your best career move yet.

Take the stress out of getting dressed with these nine easy workwear winners.

BLAZING AHEAD

Oversized blazer with brushed check tailoring, ME+EM, €405

A tailored blazer instantly sharpens a soft knit and jeans and gives daywear dresses that extra edge.

SUITING 2.0

‘Zurich’ blue denim utility jacket, €445; ‘Zurich’ blue denim cigarette trousers, €270, L.K.Bennett

Relaxed proportions and low-key fabrication make the post-pandemic suit more office appropriate. Wear together or team with casual wardrobe staples to help them stay on message.

ZOOM ROOM

Stamps classic silk square 90x90cm, Susannagh Grogan, €130

Ditch the contrived background images; brighten up video conferences instead with a bougie printed neck scarf.

HYBRID HACK

Prince Of Wales sporty track pant, ME+EM, €270

Signature loungewear accents like drawstrings and side stripes take tailored trousers from fusty to commute-friendly.

VESTED INTERESTS

Mohair knitted cropped vest, COS, €69

Knitted waistcoats and button-up vests make comfy layering sidekicks when paired with shirts, t-shirts, or tissue-thin polo necks.

CARRY ALL

The redux in commuting requires a more substantial tote to double down on tech requirements and personal miscellany. Look to multi-way straps and spacious inner compartments as standard.

JUMP TO IT

The one and done appeal of a jumper dress is matched only by its ineffable cosiness. Pair with knee boots for the ultimate go-to gúna.

TONAL DRESSING

Boiled wool knit bomber cardigan, €149; sleeveless boiled wool sweater, €69.50; 100% wool midi skirt, €99.95, Massimo Dutti

Make getting dressed your easiest decision of the day by opting for a head-to-toe neutral tone.

RAISE YOUR GAME

Pembridge blush leather platform lace-ups, L.K.Bennett, €310

Eight hours on the trot? Swap out pre-pandemic heels and lockdown trainers for stylish and supportive platforms.

Stockists