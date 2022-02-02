The Magpie: Nine beauty favourites for all budgets to buy this Valentine’s Day

KISS ME QUICK

NUXE Very Rose Lip Balm, €12.90 @ Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and major pharmacies.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like kissable lips. This little beauty will bestow the softest results and it’s not too floral a scent, with hints of vanilla. Delicious.

GLOW OF LOVE

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40 @ Brown Thomas, Arnotts and charlottetilbury.com.

Be still my beating heart: the latest foundation from beauty genius Charlotte Tilbury gives glowing, flawless skin in 30 shades. Prep your skin with moisturiser if you’re on the dry side and prepare to dazzle your date.

BLUSHING BRIDE

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush @ Space NK.

At last, Selena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty arrives on our shores. It comes to Space NK online on February 1 and will be in its Dublin store later this month. I’m eyeing up her liquid blush for a cheeky pop of colour.

EVERLASTING LOVE

L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body Cream, €37 (eco-refill €34.50) @ L’Occitane boutiques and ie.loccitane.com.

One thing I love more than a good product is a good ethos and L’Occitane is delivering with its shea butter range. You can get a refill for the range’s Ultra-Rich Body Cream so you can slather it on guilt-free.

OIL LOVE YOU

Kinvara Precious Facial Oil, €44.95 @ kinvaraskincare.com.

Indulge in some self-care with Kinvara’s newest oil. It’s ideal on top of moisturiser to soothe after a long day and the scent will transport you to a spa setting. Bliss.

HEAVEN SCENT

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid, from €67 @ Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide from February.

An old favourite of mine has gotten a makeover and it hasn’t lost any of the original’s appeal. A great gift if you know a lover of the classic scent and a gorgeous bottle to boot.

GIVE ME YOUR HAND

Lavender Hand Mask, €2.50 @ Penneys.

Love is in the air and if your instincts say a ring might adorn your finger after Valentine’s Day then you might want to prep your hands for pics. These masks from Penneys are a cheap and cheerful way to get results.

SILVER LININGS

Maison Margiela's When The Rain Stops, from €56 @ Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

If you favour a more masculine scent, Maison Margiela's latest ‘Replica’ offering is a must-have. The woody fragrance evokes outdoorsy aromas and is sure to be complimented.

LIP SERVICE

Catrice Collagen Matt Lipstick, €4.50 @ pharmacies and Penneys stores nationwide, plus selected Dunnes Stores and Shaws.

Lightweight and long-lasting, this pocket-friendly matt lipstick is perfect for any romantic date. It comes in a range of vibrant colours and as it is a cruelty-free brand you’ll also be showing some love to our furry friends too.