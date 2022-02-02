The Magpie: Nine beauty favourites for all budgets to buy this Valentine’s Day

Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a well-deserved treat for yourself, these are the products quaranteed to impress
The Magpie: Nine beauty favourites for all budgets to buy this Valentine’s Day

The Magpie: The shiny new beauty launches we'll be coveting this Valentine's Day

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

KISS ME QUICK 

NUXE Very Rose Lip Balm, €12.90 @ Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and major pharmacies.

NUXE Very Rose Lip Balm, €12.90
NUXE Very Rose Lip Balm, €12.90

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like kissable lips. This little beauty will bestow the softest results and it’s not too floral a scent, with hints of vanilla. Delicious.

GLOW OF LOVE 

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40 @ Brown Thomas, Arnotts and charlottetilbury.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40

Be still my beating heart: the latest foundation from beauty genius Charlotte Tilbury gives glowing, flawless skin in 30 shades. Prep your skin with moisturiser if you’re on the dry side and prepare to dazzle your date.

BLUSHING BRIDE 

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush @ Space NK.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

At last, Selena Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty arrives on our shores. It comes to Space NK online on February 1 and will be in its Dublin store later this month. I’m eyeing up her liquid blush for a cheeky pop of colour. 

EVERLASTING LOVE 

L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body Cream, €37 (eco-refill €34.50) @ L’Occitane boutiques and ie.loccitane.com.

L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body Cream, €37 (eco-refill €34.50)
L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body Cream, €37 (eco-refill €34.50)

One thing I love more than a good product is a good ethos and L’Occitane is delivering with its shea butter range. You can get a refill for the range’s Ultra-Rich Body Cream so you can slather it on guilt-free.

OIL LOVE YOU 

Kinvara Precious Facial Oil, €44.95 @ kinvaraskincare.com.

Kinvara Precious Facial Oil, €44.95
Kinvara Precious Facial Oil, €44.95

Indulge in some self-care with Kinvara’s newest oil. It’s ideal on top of moisturiser to soothe after a long day and the scent will transport you to a spa setting. Bliss.

HEAVEN SCENT 

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid, from €67 @ Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots and select pharmacies nationwide from February.

Viktor&amp;Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid, from €67
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid, from €67

An old favourite of mine has gotten a makeover and it hasn’t lost any of the original’s appeal. A great gift if you know a lover of the classic scent and a gorgeous bottle to boot.

GIVE ME YOUR HAND 

Lavender Hand Mask, €2.50 @ Penneys.

Lavender Hand Mask, €2.50
Lavender Hand Mask, €2.50

Love is in the air and if your instincts say a ring might adorn your finger after Valentine’s Day then you might want to prep your hands for pics. These masks from Penneys are a cheap and cheerful way to get results.

SILVER LININGS 

Maison Margiela's When The Rain Stops, from €56 @ Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Maison Margiela's When The Rain Stops, from €56
Maison Margiela's When The Rain Stops, from €56

If you favour a more masculine scent, Maison Margiela's latest ‘Replica’ offering is a must-have. The woody fragrance evokes outdoorsy aromas and is sure to be complimented.

LIP SERVICE 

Catrice Collagen Matt Lipstick, €4.50 @ pharmacies and Penneys stores nationwide, plus selected Dunnes Stores and Shaws.

Catrice Collagen Matt Lipstick, €4.50
Catrice Collagen Matt Lipstick, €4.50

Lightweight and long-lasting, this pocket-friendly matt lipstick is perfect for any romantic date. It comes in a range of vibrant colours and as it is a cruelty-free brand you’ll also be showing some love to our furry friends too.

Read More

Three ways to get flawless skin for your wedding day, plus how to pick a makeup artist

More in this section

You might not be able to buy your favourite tan from April… here’s why You might not be able to buy your favourite tan from April… here’s why
How anyone can add leather to their look, from old-school style to feminine flare How anyone can add leather to their look, from old-school style to feminine flare
Back to work: 9 wardrobe winners to impress coworkers on your return to the office Back to work: 9 wardrobe winners to impress coworkers on your return to the office
#ieStyle#UnwindBeautySkincarePerfume
The Magpie: Nine beauty favourites for all budgets to buy this Valentine’s Day

Is your hair ageing you? 4 golden rules for youthful-looking locks at any age

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices