The Skin Nerd: Do you have red, dry skin? Here's how to boost your skin barrier

The term ‘skin barrier’ has become a hot topic in the skincare world lately and strong consumer demand for protective skincare.* Although taking care of the skin barrier is not a new concept, the extra attention to this vital area in skin health pleases my nerdie soul! Why? Well, the skin barrier functions like a filter and being our skin’s first line of defense against daily aggressors, is crucial to the wellbeing of the skin. The stratum corneum (the skin’s top or superficial layer) can vary in thickness from the soles of the feet to the upper arm. Your skin’s natural moisturising factor is housed in the stratum corneum, and this is made up of amino acids and filaggrin. Filaggrin helps to synthesise lipids (or as they are commonly called, fats) to serve as intercellular cement. This cement forms your skin barrier and works hard to protect our body's largest organ (the skin) from pathogens and irritants and to keep moisture and nourishment locked in.

Many factors can compromise the barrier, with winter a prime culprit for barrier damage. Research has revealed that low humidity and low temperatures can lead to a decrease in our skin’s barrier function, meaning less protection from external stressors. This means that during winter the skin barrier could do with extra support to help defend against issues such as redness, dehydration and to prevent as much transepidermal moisture loss.