Bargain Hunter: Curry's January Sale, FFP2 masks and skincare treats for Blue Monday

Skincare treats

Blue Monday is coming, which is a perfect excuse to indulge in some retail therapy. Treat your skin to some luxury at Cloud10 with the Alpha-H Glow Kit Gift Set. The kit contains three of their popular products in 30ml sizes including a cleanser, their Liquid Gold exfoliating treatment and Daily Essential Moisturiser with SPF 50. The set also comes with a 100% cotton canvas cosmetic bag featuring the exclusive Morgan Jamieson print. Retail value is €49.95, but it’s currently on offer at €34.96.

Alpha-H Glow Kit Gift Set, €34.96, Cloud 10

At Inish Pharmacy, you can pick up 4 beautiful products from The Inkey List for €33.99 (RRP €39.99). The Inkey List - Ingredients 101 Giftset includes the brands Hyaluronic Acid in 30ml, their Vitamin C & EGF Serum in 30ml, their Caffeine Eye Cream in 15ml and their Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Hair Treatment in 50ml.

The Inkey List - Ingredients 101 Giftset reduced to €33.99 at Inish Pharmacy

Over on LookFantastic.ie, there are some good value Murad trial kits including the Murad Youth Renewal Retinol Trial Kit for €42.95 - a saving of €52.00. Discover the anti-ageing properties of Retinol with sample-size versions of Murad’s facial serum, eye serum and night cream from the Youth Renewal collection.

Dunnes Stores baby event

Stock up on baby essentials at Dunnes Stores with Johnson's Baby Powder 200g reduced to €1.34 (was €1.79) Johnson’s Aloe Vera Baby Oil 300ml reduced to €1.94 (was €3.89) and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo 300ml reduced to €1.49 (was €2.99).

Childs Farm Sweet Orange Hair & Body wash 250ml, €3.74, Dunnes Stores

Childs Farm products are 25% off including their Sweet Orange Hair & Body wash 250ml now €3.74. There’s also 3 for €33 on a number of Pamper’s nappies and 2 for €10 on Huggies Dry Nites Pyjama Pants. Sale ends January 31.

New year, new home

Kenwood KSBSDB19 American-Style Fridge Freezer, €699.99 at Currys

If you’re in the market for some new home appliances, it might be worth checking out Currys January sale. Items in the sale include the HenryXtra HVX200 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (was €199.99, now €149.99), the Kenwood KSBSDB19 American-Style Fridge Freezer (was €899.99, now €699.99) and a 4 slice Russell Hobbs Retro Toaster (was €99.99, now €59.99).

4 slice Russell Hobbs Retro Toaster, €59.99, Currys

Plus, get €50 off when you spend €500 or more on 2 or more large kitchen appliances online with the code LKA50IE or €100 off when you spend over €1000 on 2 or more large kitchen appliances online with the code LKA100IE. Pop into Lidl for the stores Smart Home event from Monday, January 17. Deals include Smart Plugs for just €9.99 and LED light bulbs, €12.99 each.

The last of the Advent Calendars

If you were eyeing up a pricey advent calendar a couple of weeks ago but couldn’t justify the price tag, you might get lucky. As retailers try to banish the last of the Christmas stock, some of our favourites have tanked prices. Rituals' The Ritual of Advent Calendar is just €33.95 (was €67.95) on LookFantastic.ie and includes 24 mini treats from the luxury brand.

The Ritual of Advent Calendar reduced to €33.95 on LookFantastic.ie

On revolutionbeauty.com, you can get all of the brand’s advent calenders for 70% off the retail price. Over at Littlewoods Ireland, the Beauty Pro 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar is just €29.99 (originally €47.99) while the Oh K! Let It Glow Holiday Mask Set is €12 (originally €15) on thbeautybasket.ie . The Baylis & Harding Signature Assorted 12 Days Of Christmas advent calendar is just €14.35 on asos.com (originally €56.99).

Mask-up

FFP2 Masks from fitzmedicalsupplies.ie

Face masks were the must-have accessory of 2021, and as Covid-19 cases surge, it looks like they’re here to stay in 2022. The FFP2 respiratory masks seem to be the most effective on the market presently, but a lack of supply means they’re being sold at inflated prices, like antigen tests and hand sanitisers were before them. We’ve found the FFP2 masks in-stock and at a reasonable price on healthwave.ie where you can get a box of 5 for €3.95 (approximately 80c each) and fitzmedicalsupplies.ie where you can get a box of 30 for €29.52 (approximately 99c each).