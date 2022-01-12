Fashion and function: What to wear on a winter getaway in the great outdoors

11 ideas for your next excursion that will keep you cosy, no matter the weather
Fashion and function: What to wear on a winter getaway in the great outdoors

Beat Mother Nature at her own game with these sartorial selections

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Campervan, mountain lodge or country retreat: make your winter getaway a cosy one with some steadfast essentials. Whatever the weather or locale, we’ve got the goodies that do double duty from home to your home away from home. So, relax. We’ve got this covered. Discover eleven ways to escape in style.

Printed knit sweater

Printed knit sweater, Mango, was €49.99, now €29.99
Printed knit sweater, Mango, was €49.99, now €29.99

Mango, was €49.99; now €29.99 

Authentic barrel leg jean

Authentic barrel leg jean, Whistles, €119
Authentic barrel leg jean, Whistles, €119

Whistles, €119 

‘Boston’ big buckle sandals

Boston Big Buckle sandals, Birkenstock, €150
Boston Big Buckle sandals, Birkenstock, €150

Birkenstock, €150 

Fair Isle zip sweater

Fair Isle zip sweater, Whistles, €179
Fair Isle zip sweater, Whistles, €179

Whistles, €179 

‘Gallery’ canteen crossbody

Gallery Canteen Crossbody, Aoife Lifestyle, €365
Gallery Canteen Crossbody, Aoife Lifestyle, €365

Aoife®, €365 

Hood quilted coat and knitted dress

Hood quilted coat, was €99.99, now €69.99; knitted dress, was €29.99, now €19.99, Mango
Hood quilted coat, was €99.99, now €69.99; knitted dress, was €29.99, now €19.99, Mango

Coat was €99.99, now €69.99, dress was €29.99; now €19.99, Mango 

Ganni XL zip boots

Ganni XL Zip Boots, Arnotts, €375
Ganni XL Zip Boots, Arnotts, €375

Arnotts, €375 

Ralph Lauren faux-fur-trip down coat

Ralph Lauren faux-fur-trip down coat, Arnotts, €279
Ralph Lauren faux-fur-trip down coat, Arnotts, €279

Arnotts, €279 

Levi’s checked wool shirt jacket

Levi’s checked wool shirt jacket, Arnotts, €140
Levi’s checked wool shirt jacket, Arnotts, €140

Arnotts, €140 

Misako ‘Roma’ luggage

Misako ‘Roma’ luggage, Zalando, €89.99
Misako ‘Roma’ luggage, Zalando, €89.99

Zalando, €89.99 

Texture bucket hat

Texture bucket hat, Mango, €19.99
Texture bucket hat, Mango, €19.99

Mango, €19.99 

STYLE NOTES:

  • MULTI-TASK: Keep your essentials easy-to-reach with a multi-strap bag like the Aoife® ‘Gallery’ canteen bag. Made from regenerated Econyl ® nylon and full-grain leathers, it can be worn cross-body, over the shoulder, waist belt or wristlet.
  • LAYER UP: Beat Mother Nature at her own game with a versatile shirt-jacket worn buttoned under a coat or open over a sweater.
  • COMFORT ZONE: Retreat from the elements in a Fair Isle, thick socks, and Birkenstocks. Hot chocolate optional.
  • SOLE SAVIOUR: Whether trekking, sightseeing or simply relaxing, look to lug-sole boots for all-terrain chic.

Read More

Upgrade your wardrobe: 10 ways to rock conscious clothing

More in this section

Jessica Simpson: 'Even if I have to go live in a little, tiny place in Ireland, I will' Jessica Simpson: 'Even if I have to go live in a little, tiny place in Ireland, I will'
Bargain Hunter: Standing desks, vegan cookbooks and 2 for €20 on Pampers nappies Bargain Hunter: Standing desks, vegan cookbooks and 2 for €20 on Pampers nappies
Work It Out: ten new ways to work activewear Work It Out: ten new ways to work activewear
#ieStyleFashionStyleclothesholidayOutdoors
<p>Take inspiration from the Zimmerman runway where the statement sweater took centre stage.</p>

Wrap up: The best jumpers to keep you warm while looking cool this winter

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices