Fashion and function: What to wear on a winter getaway in the great outdoors

Campervan, mountain lodge or country retreat: make your winter getaway a cosy one with some steadfast essentials. Whatever the weather or locale, we’ve got the goodies that do double duty from home to your home away from home. So, relax. We’ve got this covered. Discover eleven ways to escape in style.
Mango, was €49.99; now €29.99
Whistles, €119
Birkenstock, €150
Whistles, €179
Aoife®, €365
Coat was €99.99, now €69.99, dress was €29.99; now €19.99, Mango
Arnotts, €375
Arnotts, €279
Arnotts, €140
Zalando, €89.99
Mango, €19.99
- Keep your essentials easy-to-reach with a multi-strap bag like the Aoife® ‘Gallery’ canteen bag. Made from regenerated Econyl ® nylon and full-grain leathers, it can be worn cross-body, over the shoulder, waist belt or wristlet.
- Beat Mother Nature at her own game with a versatile shirt-jacket worn buttoned under a coat or open over a sweater.
- Retreat from the elements in a Fair Isle, thick socks, and Birkenstocks. Hot chocolate optional.
- Whether trekking, sightseeing or simply relaxing, look to lug-sole boots for all-terrain chic.