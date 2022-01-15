Weekend Loves: Meet-me-for-coffee dresses and stylish luggage

Travel minus the hassle with Sunway

Sunway recently revealed that holidaymakers travelling to the Canary Islands this Spring can be reassured by new measures brought in by the Spanish government. If a visitor tests positive for Covid-19 while on holiday, they and their relatives can now stay for free for up to an extra 30 nights.

The Canaries are a great spot to visit at this time of year with warm weather, wild coastlines, volcanic landscapes, delicious food and lively towns to explore.

Deals start at just €189 per person.

sunway.ie

An Irish-made hand sanitiser that smells fantastic

Bumbóg hand sanitiser

Bumbóg, the new Irish sanitiser, is kind to your hands and smells amazing too.

Handmade in Dublin’s Chocolate Factory building, it is made with carefully sourced lavender, rosemary and mandarin essential oils. It is non-sticky and comes in a handy pocket-sized spray (€5.95 for 50ml) that’s perfect for travelling as well as a refill bottle (€19.95 for 250ml).

Available nationwide and online at bumbog.ie

A dress that will take you anywhere by FéRí

Jules dress by Irish brand FéRí

This ‘Jules’ dress by Irish brand FéRí is giving us all the Springtime in Paris vibes we need right now. Part of the brand’s ‘Meet me for Coffee’ collection, this is a joyful dress just perfect for sightseeing, coffee and cake in Paris or in your favourite local spot.

The collection includes vintage-feel dresses, kimonos and jumpsuits characterised by bold prints as well as playful embroideries and trims for a hand-crafted feel. This dress is made from 100% silk habutai fabric, lined with organic cotton voile and cut on the bias for lovely movement. It features a bra-friendly keyhole detail at the back and tie details on the sleeve with beads.

Designed in Ireland and ethically made in India, it comes in sizes 6 to 16 and costs €365

feri.ie

The world’s top destinations: Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022

Uncover a reflective view on travel in the Lonely Planet’s new book: Best in Travel 2022. Discover the top 10 countries, cities and regions to visit this year and find inspiration and guidance to help make travel easy whilst being conscious of stepping lighting on the places you visit.

Dublin has been listed as the seventh-best city in the world to visit and recognised as one of Europe’s most down-to-earth and friendly cities — celebrated for its approach to ethical tourism and its independent shopping scene. First on the list is Auckland in New Zealand, though at number 10 on the list, you have closer to home Florence in Italy.

Hardback. RRP €16.20 at Dubray Books and all good book shops.

lonelyplanet.com

Update your luggage with Littlewoods Ireland

Rock Luggage at Littlewoods Ireland €319.99

If your pre-pandemic luggage hasn’t seen the light of day for a while and is looking a bit tired why not treat yourself to some new suitcases in anticipation of (hopefully) greater freedom this year?

Littlewoods Ireland has a good range of options from brands that include Ted Baker, Joules, it Luggage and the very cute Trunki cases for kids.

These cases by Rock Luggage feature easy-glide wheels and are available in three different colour options. The set includes cabin, medium and large size hard-shell cases which nest inside each other when not in use.

Set of three: €319

littlewoodsireland.ie

Minimalistic skincare by Seabody

The theory behind Irish brand Seabody is “minimalistic skincare” — the idea that you only need a small number of great products to work on your skin both inside and out. The range includes both food supplements and skincare products that incorporate marine bioactives extracted from seaweed — including fucoidan.

If you’re going to take just one product with you when travelling make it the ultra-rich Glycan Enrich Moisturiser (€65) designed to moisturise and protect the skin from free radicals.

Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts as well as seabody.com

Head north to the Titanic Hotel for a great deal

Titanic Hotel Belfast

The Titanic Hotel Belfast currently has some great deals with a 20% discount on room rates between now and the end of March. Enjoy a stay at this historic hotel in the Titanic Quarter which is based in the renovated Titanic Drawing Offices which were built in 1880 and once acted as the headquarters of Harland & Wolff.

Conveniently located near the Titanic Belfast visitor experience and with views of the iconic ship-building cranes ‘Samson and Goliath’, why not enjoy a meal at the fine dining restaurant — the Wolff Grill — winner of the ‘Irish Hotel Restaurant of the Year’ award at the Irish Hotel Awards 2021.

titanichotelbelfast.com or call +44 2895 082 000