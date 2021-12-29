Get the party started: Ring in 2022 with these 10 stylish pieces

Even if it’s a party of five at home, why not get the glad rags on?
Get the party started: Ring in 2022 with these 10 stylish pieces

Slip into 2022 in a revamp of the ‘90s must-have dress style

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

While celebrating the New Year remains low-key the last hooray of the year deserves some glitz and glam. So even if it’s a party of five at home, why not get the glad rags on? Continue in the festive sartorial theme for one last night with a dazzling of sequins and glorious embellishments.

Get The Look

Slip Dress, H&amp;M
Slip Dress, H&M

Slip into 2022 in a revamp of the ‘90s must-have dress style as seen at H&M.

Lip Sync

Lia Dress, €345, Rixo
Lia Dress, €345, Rixo

A New Year’s kiss is guaranteed in this fun lip print mini dress, €345, Rixo.

Cocktail Hour

LBD, €367.74, Rotate Birger Christensen
LBD, €367.74, Rotate Birger Christensen

Give the LBD cocktail dress a festive overhaul with an oversized bow, €367.74, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Emerald City

Green Dress, €120, Never Fully Dressed at Arnotts
Green Dress, €120, Never Fully Dressed at Arnotts

Continue wearing fashion’s beloved hue through to 2022, €120, Never Fully Dressed at Arnotts.

Court Side

Black Embellished Court Shoe, €79, Coast
Black Embellished Court Shoe, €79, Coast

Elevate the standard black court shoe with seasonal embellishment, €79, Coast.

#ieloves: Cold Shoulder

Cold shoulder top, €130, Cobblers Lane
Cold shoulder top, €130, Cobblers Lane

Show off your décolleté with a ruffled asymmetric top, €130, Cobblers Lane.

Grandmaster Flash

Sequin Trousers, €139, Uterqüe
Sequin Trousers, €139, Uterqüe

After so long dressing from the waist up it’s time to make a statement with sequined trousers, €139, Uterqüe.

Finer Details

Embroidered Jacket, €129, Zara
Embroidered Jacket, €129, Zara

A sprinkle of embroidery adds an understated elegance to the little black jacket, €129, Zara.

Fringed Benefits

Fringed Skirt, €65, River Island
Fringed Skirt, €65, River Island

Attract attention for all the right reasons in a fringed hem skirt, €65, River Island.

Golden Rule

Gold Lizard Print Bag, €205, Kurt Geiger London
Gold Lizard Print Bag, €205, Kurt Geiger London

Gold accessories add a subtle festive touch to your look, €205, Kurt Geiger London.

Read More

Let it shine: Nine ways to wear sequins this festive season

More in this section

Slumber party: 10 ways to stay cosy this Christmas Day Slumber party: 10 ways to stay cosy this Christmas Day
New Year Christmas gift boxes Bargain Hunter: Last minute Christmas gifts for everyone in your life
11 ways to sparkle and shine this festive season 11 ways to sparkle and shine this festive season
#ieStyleFashionStyleNew Year's EveParty
Get the party started: Ring in 2022 with these 10 stylish pieces

Silent night: The best pyjamas to see you through the festive season

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices