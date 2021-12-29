Get the party started: Ring in 2022 with these 10 stylish pieces

While celebrating the New Year remains low-key the last hooray of the year deserves some glitz and glam. So even if it’s a party of five at home, why not get the glad rags on? Continue in the festive sartorial theme for one last night with a dazzling of sequins and glorious embellishments.
Slip into 2022 in a revamp of the ‘90s must-have dress style as seen at H&M.
A New Year’s kiss is guaranteed in this fun lip print mini dress, €345, Rixo.
Give the LBD cocktail dress a festive overhaul with an oversized bow, €367.74, Rotate Birger Christensen.
Continue wearing fashion’s beloved hue through to 2022, €120, Never Fully Dressed at Arnotts.
Elevate the standard black court shoe with seasonal embellishment, €79, Coast.
Show off your décolleté with a ruffled asymmetric top, €130, Cobblers Lane.
After so long dressing from the waist up it’s time to make a statement with sequined trousers, €139, Uterqüe.
A sprinkle of embroidery adds an understated elegance to the little black jacket, €129, Zara.
Attract attention for all the right reasons in a fringed hem skirt, €65, River Island.
Gold accessories add a subtle festive touch to your look, €205, Kurt Geiger London.