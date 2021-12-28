Skin Nerd: Here's why a good night's sleep is so important for your skin

As a child, an early bedtime was a mode of punishment, but many of us adults long to be sent to bed with instructions not to leave until morning! A good night’s sleep is without a downside – optimal rest makes you feel good and boosts your health in many ways. Good sleep is also vital for the skin to function efficiently, with studies finding that long-term sleep disturbance is associated with increased signs of ageing and diminished skin barrier function.*

What happens to our skin when we sleep

Our skin repairs any daily extrinsic and intrinsic damage at night through cell renewal, with the hours between 10pm and 2am being the optimal time for repair. Blood flow is increased to the skin at night, delivering oxygen and nutrients to help to rebuild along with growth hormones, which are crucial for protein synthesis. Sleep also helps to reduce cortisol (the stress hormone).

Current advice recommends that adults between the ages of 18-64 years old get 7-9 hours of sleep daily, but skin health is not only influenced by the amount of sleep you have, but by the quality of sleep you have. Your sleep is navigated by the skin’s circadian rhythms and during the night, your body releases anti-stress and anti-inflammatory hormones which ignite the skin’s processes of renewal. If you don’t get enough sleep, this process is affected, with poor sleeping patterns leading to an impaired skin barrier and dehydration. Sleep tends to be split into two stages – REM (rapid eye movement) and NREM (non-rapid eye movement). A single night will see your sleep alternate through cycles of REM and NREM sleep every 90 minutes, with REM sleep making up between 20-25% of total sleep.** A lack of REM sleep can lead to a weakened immune system and the growth of new healthy cells may be blocked.

Effects of lack of sleep

One of the tell-tale signs of inadequate sleep is dark circles under the eyes, which are caused by a build-up of toxins. Whilst lack of sleep may not be the cause of the circles (which can be hereditary), any darkness under the eyes can be intensified by a disruption in the detoxification process our skin undergoes at night.

Sleep deprivation can enhance the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles and the sleep-deprived are said to experience higher levels of transepidermal water loss, which leads to dehydrated skin and contributes to accelerated ageing.

Cortisol has been proven to raise inflammation levels within the skin, meaning that not getting enough sleep can lead to stressed, dull skin.

Do you need separate night products?

Not necessarily! Establishing a good evening cleansing routine is one of the most essential factors to ensure that your skin is clean, and that pores won’t be clogged up with remnants of the day. I recommend double cleansing, with the first step removing any makeup, pollution, and dirt to provide a clean canvas in preparation for your second cleanse. Using the correct ingredients at night-time can help the skin to regenerate more efficiently. Vitamin A is a powerful rejuvenating ingredient and works well at night when the skin is in restoration mode. Night creams fall into the category of “add-on products,” in my nerdie opinion, as they are not an essential but can give the skin additional ingredients to maximise your results. There is something psychologically soothing about sleeping with a thicker cream on your face in the evening - it is the skincare equivalent to comforting weighted blankets that help you get to sleep. Whilst many feel that a lightweight formula doesn‘t sufficiently nourish their skin, weight does not equate to nourishment; it is the ingredients that nourish your skin! I believe that if you’re going to invest in a night cream, it must bring something extra to your routine. If you are prone to blackheads and breakouts, I would recommend avoiding heavy night creams as your skin type usually fares better with hydration that doesn’t leave a film on the skin.

Sources

* Oyetakin-White P, Suggs A, Koo B, Matsui MS, Yarosh D, Cooper KD, Baron ED. Does poor sleep quality affect skin ageing? Clin Exp Dermatol. 2015 Jan;40(1):17-22. doi: 10.1111/ced.12455. Epub 2014 Sep 30. PMID: 25266053.

** Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School. (2007, December 18). Natural Patterns of Sleep.

The Nerdie Pick

REN’s V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream contains brightening vitamin C – a powerful antioxidant which helps to protect your skin from free radical damage. It also includes calming frankincense to soothe redness, increase elasticity and even the skin tone. Massage over freshly cleansed skin to recharge and rejuvenate the complexion.

REN’s V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream, €38.00, theskinnerd.com